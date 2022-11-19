FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Path to Glory Aaron Ramsey objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With FIFA World Cup 2022 knocking on the door, EA has just released the Aaron Ramsey Path to Glory card as an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The central midfielder from Nice is going to represent Wales in Qatar over the tournament and players can pack his PTG card with its unique upgrade path for a solid addition to their team.

The Path To Glory promo is the signature series of cards celebrating the World Cup and has been hailed as quite successful by fans with various objectives and SBCs which can be completed to get the unique cards. Aaron Ramsey becomes the latest PTG card to be available as a free objective and players can surely expect more to come in the coming weeks.

Wales' fortunes at the Qatar World Cup will determine whether the Path to Glory Aaron Ramsey card receives upgrades in FIFA 23

Much like previous promos like RTTK, the Path to Glory series of cards has an interesting concept when it comes to getting upgrades. Individual player cards will receive boosts to their stats based on how their national team fares in the tournament with set upgrades for qualifying to the next round.

The 86-rated Aaron Ramsey PTG card will be quite an asset to the Wales side as they go up against England, Iran, and the USA in Group B of the World Cup and are expected to at least make it to the round of 16, ensuring one in-form upgrade to his card.

How to complete the Aaron Ramsey Path to Glory Objective in FIFA 23?

Players can get their hands on the Ramsey card by playing Squad Battles or Rivals and meeting certain objectives within the next week. These are the four requirements that players need to fulfill in order to unlock this special PTG card:

Clear Vision : Assist with a Through Ball using players with Min. 80 PAS in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty or Rivals. Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Assist with a Through Ball using players with Min. 80 PAS in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty or Rivals. Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) and 300 XP Dangerous Midfielder : Score 6 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty or Rivals. Rewards: Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Score 6 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty or Rivals. Rewards: Gold Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP Effortless Passing : Assist 6 goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty, or Rivals. Rewards: 2x Gold Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP

: Assist 6 goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty, or Rivals. Rewards: 2x Gold Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP Winning Mindset: Win 7 separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty, or Rivals. Rewards: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) and 300 XP.

Considering that the objective can be completed in FIFA 23 Squad Battle, even newcomers uncomfortable with playing against others online can obtain the Aaron Ramsey Path To Glory Card without playing Friendlies.

Analysis

As a PTG card, it has the potential to get a total of three in-form upgrades and a weak foot and skill rating upgrade if Wales wins the finals. However, practically speaking, Aaron Ramsey has a good chance of securing at least one or maybe two IF upgrades if they manage to win the Round of 16.

Even one upgrade will push his overall to 87, making him quite a good CM card to have in any FIFA 23 squad. The base Path To Glory card already has a nice dribbling stat of 87, passing of 86, and shooting of 82. While Ramsey's 77 pace rating still leaves room for improvement, it is already much better than his base gold card.

Regular FIFA 23 players will have no problem completing these objectives in a week. The good thing about the requirements is that casual players will also be able to grind Squad Battles to obtain the card without much hassle.

