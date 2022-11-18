FIFA 23 leaks hint at Diallo and Klaassen coming as FUT World Cup Showdown SBC

Following the latest leaks, Abdou Diallo and Davy Klaassen could soon kick off the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Showdown SBC. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has been accurate with their predictions thus far. If the latest one turns out to be true, this could be the first instance of a new set of SBCs.

Showdown SBCs usually feature a pair of cards that engage in head-to-head battles. This has been a popular series in earlier releases, and the cards have a chance to grow their stats and overalls. It will depend on which footballer ends up on the winning side in real life.

This time around, EA Sports has integrated all the 2022 World Cup content with the Ultimate Team mode. The same applies to the upcoming FUT World Cup Showdown SBC. Unlike previous years, the promo cards will be based on matches between national sides this time.

At this point, nothing is officially known since EA Sports hasn't given out any information. The debut of the FUT World Cup Showdown SBC is unlikely to appear tonight, given the scheduled release of Team 2 of the Path to Glory promo. However, players won't have to wait long if leaks in the past are used as an indicator.

FUT Sheriff has also predicted both cards to be rated at 86 in terms of overall. Diallo will be designated as a CB card, while Klaassen will take up the role of CAM. While both cards are predicted to have their obvious weak points, it will all come down to how many coins players will be required to spend.

EA Sports has also used objectives in FIFA 23 to unlock several special cards in the game. They might follow the same trend with these FUT World Cup Showdown cards, although the leaks indicate they will be SBCs.

FUT World Cup Showdown SBC could add to the long list of special cards in FIFA 23

There has been plenty of content in terms of special cards in FIFA 23 due to FIFA World Cup suggestions. Gamers already have access to Path to Glory and World Cup Stars as special cards. Special versions of the Icon cards have also been added to the FUT World Cup Swaps program, and plenty of Dynamic Duos have arrived in objectives.

The FUT World Cup Showdown SBC will be unique in FIFA 23 as the cards will have the potential to boost their stats and overalls. It remains to be seen if Diallo and Klaassen will indeed make it to the game and what their stats will be. If the overalls are indeed 86, both SBCs will likely be cheap and easy to complete.

