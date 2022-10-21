5 best U-23 CB (centre-backs) to sign in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 has had the biggest launch in the history of the franchise, with over 10 million active players in its first week. EA Sports has pulled out all the stops and is going all in with its attempt at making this iteration the most immersive game in the series to date.

FIFA 23 has a lot of new features across a wide range of game modes, including Career Mode, and they are sure to captivate newcomers.

The developers have completely overhauled several aspects of this fan-favorite offline mode, making it even more conducive for beginners and veterans alike.

However, fans will need all the help they can get when it comes to the signings they need to make to secure the success of their club's future. In such a scenario, youngsters and wonderkids make for excellent signings in Career Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The list includes players who are yet to turn 23 years old.

Jurrien Timber, Nico Schlotterbeck, and 3 other youngsters who are defensive beasts in FIFA 23 and will be valuable additions to your Career Mode squad

1) William Saliba

Arsenal have had an incredible start to the 2022-23 season, showcasing a resurgence in form after several years of underwhelming performances. The driving force behind their success has been the contributions of several youngsters, with William Saliba being at the forefront.

The 21-year-old has revolutionized Arsenal's backline with his aggressive and physical approach to the game. He has been among the best CBs in the Premier League this season, and his stats in FIFA 23 reflect his rise to prominence. He has an overall rating of 80, with 78 pace and 80 defending, making him a well-rounded CB in-game.

With a potential rating of 87, Saliba will be an excellent addition to any Career Mode side, securing the future of their defensive ranks.

2) Jurrien Timber

Ajax have a reputation for fostering some of the most talented youngsters in European football. The Dutch giants have maintained this trend in recent years, with the likes of Jurrien Timber being among the most sought-after talents in the world. The 21-year-old defender has made a name for himself with his versatile performances at the club and international level.

Timber has an overall rating of 80 in FIFA 23, with 82 pace, 81 defending, and 81 physicality. He is extremely overpowered in-game. With a potential rating of 88, he is one to watch out for in the future, as he has the ability to grow into an elite-tier defender.

3) Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig have risen through the ranks of German football, making their way from the bottom-tier leagues to title contention in the Bundesliga in a very short time. The key behind their success has been the youngsters at the club, who have proven themselves in domestic and European competitions.

Josko Gvardiol is an amazing defender in FIFA 23. The 20-year-old has an overall rating of 81 in FIFA 23, with 82 pace, 80 defending, and 83 physicality. Not only is he rapid, but he also falls under the lengthy acceleration type, making him extremely overpowered in the current meta.

The Croatian has a potential rating of 89 in FIFA 23 Career Mode, making him an incredible signing for any side in world football.

4) Nico Schlotterbeck

The Bundesliga is replete with gifted youngsters and wonderkids, with Borussia Dortmund being home to several of them. The club secured the services of Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg during the summer transfer window, and the 22-year-old has been solid for them so far this season.

Schlotterbeck has an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 23, with 76 pace and 84 defending. Despite not coming under the lengthy acceleration type, the German is still an amazing CB in-game. With a potential rating of 88, he will continue to develop his skills and become an even better defender over the years.

5) Pierre Kalulu

AC Milan have been the sleeping giants of European football for years. However, they finally reinstated themselves to their glory days with their Serie A-winning campaign last season. The Rossoneri have reinforced their ranks with a healthy mix of experience and youth, with the likes of Pierre Kalulu representing the young blood at the club.

Kalulu has an overall rating of 78 in FIFA 23, with 80 pace and 79 defending. Despite being the lowest-rated player on this list, he is extremely overpowered in-game with his pace and domineering physical presence. The 22-year-old Frenchman has a potential rating of 85 in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes