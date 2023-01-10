With the FUT Centurions promo in full swing and Team of the Year just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have re-released the 88+ Mid or World Cup Icon upgrade SBC. The SBC was first introduced in FUT in the midst of the World Cup festivities in Ultimate Team and was a massive success with fans, leading it to its return in-game.

Icons are by far the most coveted items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These are depictions of legendary footballers at various points during their illustrious careers, and the latest SBC allows gamers to obtain some of the best cards.

However, the challenge also comes with a hefty price tag, and fans will wonder whether the SBC is worth investing your assets into.

The 88+ Mid or World Cup Icon SBC has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World Cup Icons were introduced in FIFA 23 during the Black Friday event, providing special versions of Icons featured prominently in the legendary tournament during their playing days. The overall ratings and attributes allotted to these variants were superior to the Mid versions but below the Primes, giving them a unique identity.

These variants are part of a new concept introduced by EA called Campaign Icons, which will include Icons in several promo themes to provide players with fresh versions of these legendary footballers during the game cycle of FIFA 23.

How to complete the 88+ Mid or World Cup Icon upgrade SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to complete each segment:

85-rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

87-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 240,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the price of high-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Which are the best cards available in the 88+ Mid or World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC?

The SBC consists of a plethora of cards based on the rating threshold, but these are the versions that players will be hoping to obtain due to their overpowered nature in FIFA 23:

Pele - 96/95

Ronaldo Nazario - 95/94

Zinedine Zidane - 95/94

Garrincha - 93/92

Eusebio - 92/91

Johan Cruyff - 91

Ronaldinho - 91

Ruud Gullit - 90

These names are renowned amongst FUT enthusiasts due to their broken nature in the current meta and fetch high prices in the transfer market as well.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

With Team of the Year just around the corner, fans will definitely be tempted to save their packs and club assets for the much-anticipated promo. However, with how overpowered Icons are in-game, this is an SBC worth considering.

If gamers can obtain one of the elite-tier cards from this pack, it will be an incredible boost to their FUT squads and last in their lineup till the end of the game cycle.

