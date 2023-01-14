FIFA 23 releases FUT Centurions Team 2 cards featuring Ibrahimovic, Salah, and more

The second phase of the FUT Centurions promo has arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mohammed Salah, and Marco Reus being included on its roster. After a rather underwhelming first batch of special cards, EA Sports has well and truly delivered on expectations with this second release, providing gamers with some of the most overpowered cards in FIFA 23.

The concept of FUT Centurions revolves around recognizing the contributions of some of the most accomplished players in football, who have reached certain milestones with their respective clubs. This is evident from the inclusion of footballers like Ibrahimovic, Reus, and Salah, who have all cemented their legacy in the sport through their performances over the years.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohammed Salah headline star-studded lineup in Team 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23

Complete list of all cards included in promo roster

These are all the footballers included in Team 2 of FUT Centurions in FIFA 23:

Mohammed Salah: 93

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 90

Marco Verratti: 89

Marco Reus: 89

Fred: 88

Cesar Azpilicueta: 87

Dusan Tadic: 87

Iago Aspas: 87

Gunter: 86

Antony Lopes: 86

Cristiano Biraghi: 86

Cristhian Stuani: 85

Alexis Saelemaekers: 85

Davide Calabria: 85

Which are the best cards in FUT Centurions Team 2?

Despite being the highest-rated card in the lineup, Salah isn't the most impressive player in the squad, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic steals the show with an absolutely broken card. The AC Milan striker has received a massive boost over his base attributes, and with raw pace, lethal shooting, a domineering physical presence, and five-star skill moves, he will be a threat in all aspects of offensive play.

The likes of Marco Verratti, Marco Reus, Fred, and Cesar Azpilicueta have also received significant boosts, making them viable options in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Ibrahimovic, Salah, and Marco Reus in FUT Centurions Team 2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most popular and beloved footballers in European football. The Swedish marksman has won it all across several leagues and is still going strong at the age of 41. Despite his polarizing personality, his abilities and accolades are undeniable, and he has returned to his best on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 with his latest FUT Centurions version.

Mohammed Salah has established himself as an all-time great in the Premier League, leading Liverpool to several titles with his phenomenal goal-scoring efforts over the past few seasons. He already has a host of special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with his FUT Centurions variant being the highest-rated.

Despite being plagued by injuries over the past few seasons, Marco Reus is undoubtedly a legend of German football. The Borussia Dortmund maestro has received a FUT Centurions version alongside Ibrahimovic and Salah, commemorating his accomplishments and giving gamers a glimpse of what he was capable of during his prime.

