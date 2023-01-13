With the first week of FUT Centurions coming to an end in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released Ryan Kent and James Tavernier as an SBC. Both players are popular with the FUT community due to the overpowered nature of their special cards in previous game iterations.

The FUT Centurions promo is aimed at recognizing the achievements of accomplished footballers who have reached specific milestones for their clubs. The English duo of Tavernier and Kent represent Rangers in the Scottish League and have been mainstays in their starting lineup for the past few seasons.

Ryan Kent and James Tavernier have received exciting new FUT Centurions versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both these players have obtained over 100 caps for Rangers FC, earning their spot in the FUT Centurions promo. While Kent has only recently achieved this milestone, Tavernier has made over 300 appearances for the Scottish club and has been one of their standout performers in the past few seasons.

Their accomplishments have been rewarded with overpowered boosted versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What do these special FUT Centurion cards look like in-game?

Both players have received a significant boost over their base versions. James Tavernier has received an 87-rated card with the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 82

Defending: 80

Passing: 85

Physicality: 87

Meanwhile, his teammate's 85-rated card possesses the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 80

Defending: 48

Passing: 80

Physicality: 69

Both cards look impressive on paper, and FUT veterans will be well aware of how broken these players are in FIFA.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and rewards. The group reward for completing both segments is the FUT Centurions version of Tavernier, whereas Kent can be obtained by completing the first segment itself. These are the specific requirements of the respective segments:

Ryan Kent

Team of the Week Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

England

Players from England: Minimum one

Team of the Week Players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 60,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the cost of Team of the Week cards in the FIFA 23 Transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Both cards showcase impressive stats and attributes that will make them overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23. While their league-based chemistry links might not be ideal, their English nationality will make it easy for gamers to accommodate them into any squad.

The overall cost of the SBC is around 60,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain for cards of this caliber. While Kent might not be an elite-tier attacker in-game, he will be an effective super-sub with his 96 pace, whereas Tavernier will undoubtedly be one of the best fullbacks in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

