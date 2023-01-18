FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY Daily Login Upgrade: How to complete and all reward tiers

With Team of the Year right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released the Daily Login SBC set, along with tiered rewards for completing the SBC multiple times.

This comprehensive rewards system has been placed in the game just in time for the TOTY promo, encouraging fans to log into Ultimate Team daily and complete the SBC to obtain the best rewards possible.

Team of the Year is by far the biggest and most anticipated promo in Ultimate Team. The event celebrates the accomplishments of the best performers in the world of football, and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema likely to be included on the roster, fans will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible for the event.

The Daily Login SBC refreshes every day in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The system of Daily Login SBCs was implemented earlier in FIFA 23 during the Winter Wildcards promo, offering gamers a set of enticing packs and player-based rewards. The concept has returned in glorious fashion for the Team of the year event, offering more overpowered rewards than ever.

The SBC itself is as simplistic as possible, requiring only a single player to be submitted. These are the stipulations required in the SBC:

Player level: Minimum Bronze

Since the SBC can be completed by submitting a single bronze player, the expected cost is only 200 FUT coins. The SBC will refresh every day for the next two weeks, allowing one plenty of time to work towards obtaining all the rewards available in the tiered system.

What are the rewards available in the Daily Login objective in FIFA 23?

Every time fans complete the Daily Login SBC in FUT, they are rewarded with the pack reward offered by the SBC as well as one of the tiers in the Upgrade objective. These are the various packs available in the separate tiers:

1 completion: 80+ 5 Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 completions: 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable)

3 completions: 83+ double player pack (Untradeable)

4 completions: 80+ 5 players pack (Untradeable)

6 completions: 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable)

8 completions: 83+ Double Player Pack (Untradeable)

10 completions: 81+ 11 Players Pack (Untradeable)

12 completions: Ten 83+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

13 completions: Ten 83+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

14 completions: Five 84+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

Is it worth completing these SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Team of the Year will be released soon in FIFA 23, with special cards being added to packs in a staggered manner. Attackers will be introduced first, followed by midfielders and then defenders, culminating with the entire TOTY squad and the 12th man being available in packs. With such an exciting promo arriving soon in the game, special packs are worth their weight in gold.

Gamers have been saving up their packs for several weeks leading up to this promo, and the Daily Login SBC allows them to stack up even more assets to try and obtain one of these elusive TOTY cards in FIFA 23. The lucrative nature of these packs and the negligible cost of completing the SBCs makes them an absolute bargain in Ultimate Team.

