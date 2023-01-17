FIFA 23 rumored TOTY starting XI hints at Messi and Mbappe making it to the most voted list

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are two of the many FIFA 23 TOTY contenders who are rumored to have made it to the list based on their superb performances in the last calendar year. Both of them gave amazing performances for their club and country, with the Argentine going all the way to lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The voting phase has now come to an end, and several rumors have started appearing online. Most of them hint that the PSG duo have made it to the starting XI. The most-voted XI has also been unofficially revealed by several social media outlets dealing with rumors and predictions about the game.

The eleven footballers who get the most votes in the TOTY promo will get special versions in FIFA 23, and some will certainly feature endgame stats. These cards will be hard to obtain, but they will be vital assets for any serious player's Ultimate Team squad. With Messi and Mbappe added to the fore, the community is looking forward to the results of the vote.

Messi and Mbappe could light up the FIFA 23 TOTY promo starting XI with their rumored cards

Usually, EA Sports allows the community to select who they think are the best eleven footballers in a calendar year. The same pattern was followed in FIFA 23, and the voting began on January 10. Fans had a long list to pick from, and here are some of the most-voted personalities based on rumors.

FIFA 23 News @UTSources



- Neymar

- Mbappe

- Messi

- Bellingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- Modric

- De Bruyne

- Cancelo

- Hernandez

- Van Dijk

- Hakimi

- Courtois



What do you think? 🧐

Mane is missing IMO



FIFA 23 TOTY starting XI (rumored)

Neymar

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Jude Bellingham

Luka Modric

Kevin De Bruyne

Joao Cancelo

Theo Hernandez

Virgil Van Dijk

Achraf Hakimi

Thibault Courtois

If the rumored lineup is true, the presence of Messi and Mbappe is quite unsurprising. PSG will have the highest representation in the FIFA 23 TOTY starting XI based on how things stand.

As mentioned above, Mbappe and Messi are some of the most prominent names in football, and their performances and popularity are unmatched. The two footballers have had fantastic showings in the FIFA World Cup.

The other rumored candidates for the TOTY lineup are also in line with expectations. Jude Bellingham is the youngest candidate set to make his maiden appearance. Real Madrid seems to be next in terms of representation, matching Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if the actual starting XI will match the rumored one and how the cards will look when they're officially released in Ultimate Team.

