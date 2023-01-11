Predicted FIFA 23 TOTY promo starting XI in Ultimate Team

Nominations for the FIFA 23 TOTY promo were revealed last night, and EA Sports has introduced some changes to the system that they've followed so far. Instead of releasing all the positions separately, the publishers opted for a collective release. The first step will be for the fans to cast their vote, and the best cards will feature in the starting XI.

The cards that secure a place in the starting XI tend to be some of the best items in terms of stats and overalls. A few of the starting XI cards will be end-game content, and players may never have to replace them.

Because of this, it makes sense for players to want to have their favorite footballers become a part of the TOTY starting XI. However, no one is guaranteed a spot here, and it will all depend on the number of votes received. While all the nominees are viable candidates, some have a higher chance of securing a place.

The FIFA 23 TOTY starting XI will likely feature some of the world's biggest superstars

Many stars from the world of football, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, are part of the nominations. EA Sports has released a long list of names across all the major leagues and nations, and the FIFA 23 community will have a tough time narrowing in on their favorite picks.

FIFA 23 probable TOTY XI starting lineup

It's hard to predict what formation EA Sports will go with, but a 4-3-3 is a safe pick from all the available ones. Based on that, here's how the starting XI for the TOTY promo could shape up:

GK: Thibault Courtois

RB: Achraf Hakimi

CB: Faikayo Tomori

CB: Eder Militao

LB: Joao Cancelo

CDM: Casemiro

CM: Federico Valverde

CM: Jude Bellingham

RW: Lionel Messi

ST: Karim Benzema

LW: Kylian Mbappe

It should be noted that this lineup is purely speculative. Nothing has been decided yet, and the voting process will only begin on January 10. The lineup will be determined by which eleven footballers get the most votes.

The task of selecting the entire lineup won't be easy since there have been some incredible performers in 2022. Players like Lionel Messi might not have met their usual high standards in club football, but the successful campaign with Argentina will help him out here. Alternatively, youngsters like Jude Bellingham have had a wonderful calendar year by taking their game to the next level.

When will the FIFA 23 TOTY starting XI get released?

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor 🟦



Attackers - Friday Jan 20th

Midfielders - Sunday Jan 22nd

Defenders & GK - Tuesday 24th



Full XI in packs - Thursday 26th

As mentioned above, the voting phase is set to begin soon. Although EA Sports hasn't confirmed the dates, the end of January seems to be the likely timeline.

In FIFA 22, EA Sports began the mega promo in January. There may be a slight delay this time around, but there hasn't been any official information regarding this. What's quite certain is that TOTY will only take place after the ongoing FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo gets over. As usual, the starting XI will likely arrive at the tail end of the promo, along with the release of the special cards in Ultimate Team.

