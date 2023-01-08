FIFA 23 Centurions Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the release of the FIFA 23 Centurions Challenge 2 SBC, players now have two resource item puzzles to solve in the first two days of the new promo. While these challenges might not seem rewarding at first, there are strong reasons why every player should look to complete them.

The resource-item challenges are less popular due to the nature of their rewards. By completing these SBCs, players get different kinds of packs and swap tokens. While the rewards are sometimes quite mediocre, these SBCs are easy to solve. They're suitable for both veterans and beginners and cost very little.

Let's look at the tasks associated with the Centurions Challenge 2 SBC, which will allow players to estimate the requirements of coins. These coins will be needed to get the required fodder to complete the challenge.

The Centurions Challenge 2 SBC could become incredibly valuable in FIFA 23 over the next few days

The Centurions Challenge 2 SBC is a simple task that won't be difficult for players. As usual, only one task comes with its specific set of conditions. The nature of the conditions isn't complex by any means.

Task 1 - Centurions Challenge 2 SBC

Nationalities: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Centurions Challenge 2 SBC will cost about 3,100 FUT coins, which is quite low. All the conditions are pretty low, and players can save even more by using fodder from their own collection. Given the task at hand, it shouldn't be a problem.

The Challenge SBC is available for two more days, so players must complete it as quickly as possible. Moreover, it can only be completed once due to its non-repeatable nature.

Upon completing the Centurions Challenge 2 SBC, players will obtain a Prime Electrum Players Pack. The rewards aren't bad, considering the odds of getting something good. Moreover, the challenge will involve little cost for FIFA 23 players. Their chances of making a loss are quite low, so they shouldn't have any problem completing it.

Moreover, a big reason for them to complete the SBC is the imminent arrival of the TOTY promo. The latter will have special items for footballers elected as the best performers in the last calendar year. Naturally, its items are quite special and have excellent stats.

Completing tonight's SBC will allow FIFA 23 players to add one more pack to their collection. They can open it now to try for a possible FUT Centurions item, but the smarter idea would be to open it when the TOTY promo goes live. While special items won't be guaranteed even then, players can tend to find something way more valuable.

