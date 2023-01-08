FIFA 23 Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC has gone live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can now earn a second card from the ongoing promo. It appears that EA Sports might emulate the previous WInter Wildcards promo, where a player-item challenge was released every night.

This will bode well for those who don't want to rely on packs and the FUT market to improve their teams. Unlike these methods, SBCs give all the details beforehand. This includes the potential price and actual rewards that all players are eligible for. When cards from an active promo are offered, things get even better.

Let's now look at the tasks that are part of the Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC. This will help assess how many coins are needed to get a suitable amount of fodder.

The Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC in FIFA 23 is an excellent addition

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC by incorporating just two tasks. Each task has its own set of challenges, and players must complete both in a given period to unlock the special card. Each task has its own rewards that can be used in the SBC.

Task 1 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2- Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC is surprisingly cheap despite having some good stats and overall. It will cost about 45,000 FUT coins, but players can get the card for even less. To do so, they will need to use fodder from their Ultimate Team collection. The second challenge costs significantly more, so players should target that one for cost reduction.

The Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC is also live for 12 days in FIFA 23. This allows players to easily obtain all the weekly rewards from different game modes and use them to reduce the final cost. This will save them some much-required coins before the TOTY promo.

After completing the Martin Terrier FUT Centurions SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an 88-rated LW card for their Ultimate Team squad. It can also be turned into an LM and ST with position modifiers. Considering the actual cost of completion, the SBC is quite well-valued. With 93 pace and 88 Shooting, it should do well in all the offensive positions it can operate in.

FIFA 23 players will also get 4* Weak Foot and 4* Skill Moves, which are useful additions. The 80 Physicality, 84 Passing, and 86 Dribbling can all be improved with a suitable chemistry style. Overall, it's a great card because players can earn it by spending very little.

It's the perfect option for those running Ligue 1-based teams who don't want to invest too many coins before the FIFA 23 TOTY promo arrives.

