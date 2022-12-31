FIFA 23 leaks hint at FUT Centurions coming to Ultimate Team: TOTY voting begins in January

Recent leaks surrounding FIFA 23 have hinted at FUT Centurions being the first promo of the new year, and it is set to replace the ongoing Winter Wildcards item next week. But more importantly, there's some big news surrounding the upcoming TOTY promo. Both sets of information come from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who gave out the information on social media.

With club football returning to the Ultimate Team, players have been busy earning special items for their squads. The Winter Wildcards promo has been extremely helpful in this regard, as some amazing items were released last week. So those who might have missed out on it don't have to feel disappointed.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff FUT Centurions will be also two weeks promo!



Jan 6 -> 1st Team

Jan 8 -> Mini release



Jan 13 -> 2nd Team

Jan 14 -> Mini release



And as previous said, TOTY Votes should start by Jan 10.



TOTY starts Jan 20

FUT Centurions will be also two weeks promo!Jan 6 -> 1st TeamJan 8 -> Mini releaseJan 13 -> 2nd TeamJan 14 -> Mini releaseAnd as previous said, TOTY Votes should start by Jan 10.TOTY starts Jan 20 🚨FUT Centurions will be also two weeks promo!Jan 6 -> 1st TeamJan 8 -> Mini releaseJan 13 -> 2nd TeamJan 14 -> Mini releaseAnd as previous said, TOTY Votes should start by Jan 10.TOTY starts Jan 20✅🔥

If the leaks turn out to be true, the FUT Centurions promo will go live on January 6. It's rumored that the upcoming promo will also be a two-team affair, with a second set being released on January 13. Both teams are likely to have a mini-release followed by the main ones.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will get quite interesting for the fans. Moreover, most promos in FIFA 23 have been single-team affairs. Therefore, getting back-to-back promos with a double-team release can only mean a greater pool of possible cards.

Not much is known regarding what the promo will look like and which footballers will be featured as special cards. Every promo item in FIFA 23 has a special USP about them, aside from their boosted stats and overall. The ongoing Winter Wildcards come with surprise positions and boosts, offering unique strategies to players.

FIFA 23's TOTY plans will also kickstart with the upcoming FUT Centurions promo

If the leaked information turns out to be true, another promo could kick off following the FUT Centurions' release. Many are eager to find out what the TOTY promo brings their way, having been one of the biggest promos in the game. However, they won't have to wait any further as the voting procedure will likely begin on January 10.

This effectively means that the contenders for a place in the FIFA 23 TOTY promo will be revealed on or before January 10. Last year, EA Sports followed a sequential pattern based on the broad positions of the cards. So it remains to be seen if all the contenders will be revealed at once.

Whatever the case, the New Year seems to be shaping up quite positively for all involved. While many will be looking forward to the potential items of the FUT Centurions promo, eyes will be turned on who will be the contenders for the place in the TOTY release.

Poll : 0 votes