With the first week of Winter Wildcards coming to a conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released the second batch of special cards, with Ahmed Musa receiving a unique version through objectives.

The Nigerian attacker has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team since the days of FIFA 17 and has made a glorious comeback to the game with his latest special version.

The first phase of the promo was a massive success in FIFA 23, with fans loving the daily content in the form of SBCs and objectives, as well as the plethora of special variants added to packs.

EA Sports have made a strong start to the second phase as well, releasing another overpowered roster of special cards, as well as an extremely enticing Ahmed Musa objective card.

Musa has returned as an overpowered card with his Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Musa earned a reputation as an overpowered attacker in FUT during his days at Leicester City in FIFA 17. His raw pace, lethal shooting abilities, and aggressive physicality made him an effective attacker in-game despite being relatively low-rated, and he has received a significantly upgraded version with the latest Winter Wildcards promo of FIFA 23.

Musa has played for several clubs across different leagues since his tenure at Leicester City and is currently playing for Sivasspor in the Turkish Superliga. He has a base overall rating of 72 in FIFA 23, making his latest special variant even more impressive in comparison.

What does the card look like in-game?

Musa has received a massive upgrade to his overall rating and attributes with his Winter Wilcard version. The 86-rated card possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 83

Defending: 33

Passing: 78

Physicality: 69

His card also has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot. While this is not the most impressive feature compared to other attackers in FUT, his pace makes him a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the objective?

These are the stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the special card:

Score Eight : Score eight goals using Forwards in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score eight goals using Forwards in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Assist Five : Assist five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Minimum Requirements : Score using players with Min. 80 SHO in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

: Score using players with Min. 80 SHO in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Win Seven: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

The requirements of this objective are rather straightforward, and the card can be obtained just by playing the game naturally in Squad Battles or Division Rivals. The most optimal way to complete the objective would be to start in a formation such as the 424, allowing gamers to deploy as many attackers as possible to complete the scoring objectives quickly.

Is it worth completing the objective?

Ahmed Musa's card has some evident flaws, and he is in no way an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23. However, he is only the third card in the game to possess 99 pace after World Cup Heroes Saeed Al Owairan and Team of the Tournament Kylian Mbappe, making him an incredible super-sub who will wreak havoc in the later stages of any match.

