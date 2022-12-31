EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2 cards led by Benzema and Varane

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2 cards are here, and the French duo of Benzema and Varane are sure to help the Ultimate Team squads of certain lucky players. It is worth noting that both items were leaked last week.

Of course, Varane and Benzema will be the go-to additions for many FIFA 23 players, with the former getting his first promo card. However, there are some other amazing items in Winter Wildcards Team 2, a few of which could be valuable assets for many gamers.

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Team 2 looks really strong with Varane and Benzema

The special cards of Varane and Benzema will certainly be the most coveted items in Team 2 as far as FIFA 23 players are concerned. Of course, this is purely due to their stats and overalls. However, there are some alternatives to the Varane and Benzema cards. Here are all the items in Winter Wildcards Team 2:

Karim Benzema CM 92

Raphael Varane CB 88

Joshua Kimmich CM 91

Gabriel Jesus RW 89

Adama Traore ST 86

Allan Saint-Maximin LW 87

Jordan Amavi RB 87

Kevin Prince Boateng CB 87

Brahim Diaz CAM 86

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic GK 88

Marcelino Moreno CM 85

Andy Robertson LB 89

Florian Wirtz CAM 87

Wout Weghorst CB 87

Jon Ander Garrido CDM 84

Varane is already a popular name in the FIFA 23 community, owing to how good his base card is. His Winter Wildcards Team 2 version is set to increase his demand even more, as it offers better stats and overall. The item has several strong points, but acquiring won't be cheap. Kevin Prince Boateng, Wout Weghorst might be good alternatives to Varane's card.

Benzema's base card has an issue with pace, but the Winter Wildcards version nullifies that to a large extent. His promo offering provides excellent finishing and passing abilities, which could benefit the player. Adama Traore can be an alternative to Bezema's Winter Wildcards version.

It remains to be seen what the price of all the items in Winter Wildcards Team 2 will be. All the cards will be quite pricey for the time being, as their supply in the FUT market will be low. Additionally, all the Team 2 items will be joined by more options from Squad Building Challenges. It will be interesting to see if the challenges in the second week can match the quality of those released during the previous one in Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards has seen a successful release in FIFA 23, just like last year in FIFA 22. The first week has seen the entry of some amazing cards, which have empowered the Ultimate Team squads of many players. Additionally, extra items from the promo have been introduced as SBCs, increasing the chances of many players guaranteeing themselves some special cards.

