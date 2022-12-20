FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leak hints at special card of Raphael Varane coming to Ultimate Team

Raphael Varane is set to appear in the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo if the latest leak is anything to go by. The information was shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their social media accounts. This adds to the list of some great cards that have already been leaked online.

Winter Wildcards are expected to arrive on Friday, December 23, once the current FUT World Cup Team of the Tournament promo expires. The day will also mark Ultimate Team's return to club football after a month and a half of action themed around the mega event in Qatar. The Swaps program commenced last night with the release of applicable tokens.

While the Swaps program seems quite enticing to all the players, the promo is the central talking point of the FIFA 23 community. This is due to the possible nature of the cards belonging to the promo. All of them will come with specific boosts, some of which are unnatural. In other words, these buffs are usually not associated with the footballers in question.

Varane is popular in the community due to his excellent pace and defensive abilities. Winter Wildcards is likely to be the first instance of the Frenchman getting a promo card in the game.

FUT Sheriff has predicted that the special versions will have an 87 overall and feature a boost in stats. With an increase in Pace, Defense, and Physicality, the special variant will be a much-wanted commodity.

It remains to be seen if Varane's leaked card will make it to the promo, which is all set to be released in the next three days. If it makes it to the official release, it will be interesting to see whether the predicted stats will match the actual ones.

FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo has some cards leaked to appear, and Varane adds to the list

The leaks started with the particular card of Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin, a trendy member of the community. Many people prefer him due to the fantastic dribbling and pace his stats usually offer. A special variant will boost those departments, providing an even better option to the community.

A similar name that got leaked soon after was Adama Traore, who's widely considered the fastest footballer in the game. With a further boost in pace, he will be heavily desired by those who obsess about the FIFA 23 in-game meta.

Superstars like Joshua Kimmich, Andy Robertson, and Karim Benzema are also rumored to appear when the promo goes live. With the recent leak of Raphael Varane added to the list, it remains to be seen who else will likely be present in the official release of the Winter Wildcards promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

