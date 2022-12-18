FIFA 23 leaks hint at Allan Saint-Maximin coming to the Winter Wildcards promo

With the Winter Wildcards promo rumored to be coming to FIFA 23, French footballer Allan Saint-Maximin has become the first special card to be leaked online. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who spread the information across their social media accounts.

This also confirms a lot about the upcoming promo, which will be the first non-FIFA World Cup-themed content in nearly two months. All the previous promos in season 2 have been themed around the mega event taking place in Qatar. With things returning to normal very soon, players can expect cards based around clubs instead of national teams.

If the recent leak turns out to be true, Saint-Maximin will get his first promo card as part of the upcoming release. Winter Wildcards is predicted to be released on Friday, December 23, and will replace the ongoing FUT WC Team of the Tournament cards. The upcoming promo is expected to be released in two separate teams, just like last year.

In general, the Frenchman is a beloved community member due to how good his attacking stats tend to be. His base card is the perfect option for those who don't have a lot of coins but need someone to do well on the meta. The rumored card, which could be released soon, will remove the stats and the overall problem for the players.

At this point, the exact stats and overall of the card remains unknown. It's unlikely to be revealed before the card is a part of the official release. However, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions in terms of what the possible stats might be. Pace and Dribbling will be the two key areas of strength.

Both departments will likely have stats in the high-90s, given the existing attributes of his base version. Naturally, other offensive stats like Shooting and Passing will also get suitable boosts, reflecting a higher overall. It will be interesting to see how much better the actual Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 will be. He received a special card in FIFA 22 late in the campaign, but it appears to be a different case this time.

More FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards are expected to be leaked in the wake of Saint-Maximin

Since there's still some time left for the promo to begin, the FIFA 23 community can expect some more leaks. The leak of Saint-Maximin has already created hype in the community, and many will like to find out who the others are to make a part of this list.

Another thing that needs confirmation will be the overall release pattern of the upcoming promo. While it's quite likely that Saint-Maximin's FIFA 23 promo card is more than likely to appear, what's unknown is whether he will be part of Team 1 or Team 2. This is another facet that fans would love to get a confirmation about prior to the release of the Winter Wildcards promo.

