FIFA 23 leaks hint at Casemiro coming to the FUT WC TOTT promo in Ultimate Team

With the release of the FIFA 23 FUT WC TOTT (Team of the Tournament) promo, Casemiro has become the second card to get leaked on social media. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who handed out the information on their Twitter account. Having predicted Lionel Messi's card last night, the upcoming promo already appears to have some stunning additions in the near future.

EA Sports has already released plenty of special content themed around the FIFA World Cup. With the mega event wrapping up soon, the FUT WC TOTT is set to include special cards for the tournament's best performers. This is also likely to be the last promo themed around the FIFA World Cup, as things will return to normalcy quite soon.

Casemiro's potential addition will not be surprising, despite Brazil falling short in the quarters. The defensive mid played pivotal roles throughout the tournament, including a brilliant goal against Switzerland. His nation might have fallen short, but it doesn't take away any credit from the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Moreover, his leaked card could have more pace if the predicted stats are anything to go by. It should be noted that the official stats will only be known when EA Sports publishes the official release. Based on FUT Sheriff's predictions, the card is set to have a 92 overall, with CDM as the base position.

The rumored 73 Pace won't be the strongest aspect of the card by any means, but the CDM position doesn't require too much. The Pace can be further improved with the help of a suitable chemistry style, which will make the card faster.

The leaked FUT WC TOTT Casemiro card looks good in Defense and Physicality. With 90+ stats predicted for both attributes, it could be a handful for FIFA 23 players.

Casemiro could be one of the more potent additions in the FIFA 23 FUT WC TOTT promo

The first card leaked from the upcoming FIFA 23 FUT WC TOTT promo is that of Lionel Messi. With a predicted overall of 96, it will undoubtedly be one of the strongest additions to this year's release. If the rumored stats turn out to be accurate, it will be a memorable addition for any player and their Ultimate Team squads.

Casemiro's card might not look as polished, but a 92 overall will certainly not be a bad affair. If the rumored defensive stats turn out to be accurate, it will be more than decent for someone's Ultimate Team squad. Of course, it remains to be seen if any leaked cards will make their way into the official release in FIFA 23.

