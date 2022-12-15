EA Sports has released the latest World Cup Phenoms player SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Dusan Vlahovic receiving a boosted version. The Serbian youngster has impressed football fans around the world with his performances at both the international and club level while spearheading the attack for Juventus and the Serbian national side.

Serbia were touted as the dark horses heading into the World Cup, as they featured quality players across all positions on the pitch. However, their versatile and underrated lineup could not secure qualification for the knockout stages. Despite their underwhelming results, they had several impressive performances, with Vlahovic leading their attack.

Dusan Vlahovic has received an incredible upgrade with his World Cup Phenoms SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Dusan Vlahovic has had a rapid and spectacular rise to prominence in the world of football. The 22-year-old striker has already earned a reputation for being amongst the most lethal marksmen in European football, dominating defenses in Serie A with Fiorentina and Juventus. His performances earned him an 84-rated base card in FIFA 23, along with him being named one of the game's global ambassadors.

What does the World Cup Phenoms card look like?

Vlahovic already possesses a special variant in FIFA 23 after being included in Team of the Week 5. However, the 88-rated World Cup Phenoms version is a significant improvement over the 86-rated TOTW card, and possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 90

Defending: 32

Passing: 73

Physical: 85

He has also received a boost to both skill moves and weak foot, as he now possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. This is a massive upgrade over his other versions and contributes significantly to his viability in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the SBC?

The SBC consists of a single squad to complete, and has the following stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the card:

Serie A TIM players: minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 65,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market due to the recently released FUT World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

Although the lengthy meta is a thing of the past, Vlahovic still possesses all the attributes to be a viable attacker in FIFA 23. He has also received the coveted combination of four-star skill moves and a weak foot, further increasing his effectiveness as a striker in-game. He has decent pace and dribbling skills, along with lethal finishing and a domineering physical presence.

The price of the SBC is rather reasonable for a card of this caliber. Serie A is a fan-favorite this year when it comes to building squads, and fans will be eager to add a forward like Vlahovic to their starting lineup. However, his viability also varies on the gamer's style of play, as he is an extremely one-dimensional finisher, lacking any playmaking abilities.

