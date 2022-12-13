EA Sports has released the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to obtain one of these coveted Marvel cards. These Hero versions are amongst the most overpowered and desirable cards in the game due to their exceptional abilities and chemistry links.

The pack was teased by leakers in advance, bolstering the hype of the release. The popularity of the Marvel versions of these Hero cards comes as no surprise, as these were available in packs for a limited time and provided some incredible boosts to their base versions.

EA Sports has added the FIFA World Cup Heroes Upgrade SBC to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports partnered with Marvel to release boosted World Cup versions of certain legendary footballers, with the cards being released during the early stages of the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Not only do these variants have upgraded attributes, but they have also received special dynamic images that portray them as Marvel superheroes.

Which are the best cards in the World Cup Heroes Upgrade in FIFA 23?

Since their addition to the game, these FUT World Cup Heroes have risen to prominence as some of the most coveted cards. These are the most meta footballers available in this SBC pack:

Rudolf Voller - 91

Lucio - 90

Yaya Toure - 89

Jay Jay Okocha - 89

Saeed Al Owairan - 88

Claudio Marchisio - 88

While almost every Marvel Hero is incredible in-game, these names stand out as the most impressive and overpowered due to their in-game abilities and price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

How to complete this SBC?

The SBC consists of a single squad to complete, with the following stipulations:

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 FUT coins, primarily driven by the inflated price of high-rated fodder cards in the transfer market. Whenever a desirable SBC is released in FUT, the hype causes the price of fodder cards to skyrocket, making these challenges more expensive than they would usually be.

Is it worth completing this SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite the challenging and expensive requirements, the SBC itself is rather well-priced. Most FUT World Cup Heroes cost more than the price of the SBC, with only eight cards falling below this threshold. Furthermore, there is always the chance that gamers might get lucky and obtain one of the elite-tier cards, such as Yaya Toure and Claudio Marchisio, both of which go for millions of coins.

The requirements of the SBC are rather demanding, but with the recently concluded Weekend League, FUT veterans will have plenty of fodder cards at their club to bring down the cost of the SBC.

Several fans also opened their reward packs from World Cup Swaps during the latest World Cup Phenoms promo of FIFA 23 and will have stocked their clubs with high-rated untradeable cards to use in SBCs like these. Overall, the SBC is a worthwhile venture despite its expensive nature.

Poll : 0 votes