"I'd like to report fraud": Fans react to the release of the World Cup Phenoms promo in FIFA 23

EA Sports has released the latest World Cup-themed promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing special boosted versions of the most talented youngsters in international football. The promo is called World Cup Phenoms and is aimed at recognizing and rewarding the contributions of these prodigies on the biggest stage of them all.

However, similar to the release of every other promo in FIFA 23 so far, fans have noticed some concerning details and mistakes in the execution of World Cup Phenoms. FUT enthusiasts have taken to Twitter to express their views regarding the latest promo, with the feedback being a rather mixed bag.

Ultimate Team fans are concerned about the selection of players in the World Cup Phenoms roster in FIFA 23

In EA's own words, the World Cup Phenoms promo aims to commemorate the achievements of "star boys turned leading men." These are footballers who received Future Stars cards in previous iterations of the game and have lived up to the hype by delivering on expectations for their national side. However, fans have noticed some inconsistencies with this concept in FIFA 23.

Welsh winger Daniel James has been included in the promo squad, much to the surprise of FUT fans around the world. Despite showcasing immense promise in the early stages of his career at Manchester United, the Fulham youngster has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League. His inclusion on the roster has caused quite a stir on social media.

Meanwhile, American fans were taken aback by the inclusion of Giovanni Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund forward was inconsistent for the USMNT, failing to secure a spot in the starting lineup on most occasions.

Fans were also confused by the inclusion of West Ham's new signing Thilo Kehrer. The German joined the London side from Paris Saint Germain. However, with his national side crashing out of the World Cup in the group stage, his status as a consistent performer is rather contentious.

However, it was not all doom and gloom on social media. Several cards included in this lineup have received significant boosts that make them incredible in the current meta.

This includes the likes of Rafael Leao, who has had an incredible tournament with Portugal, successfully translating his club form over to the international stage.

This includes the likes of Rafael Leao, who has had an incredible tournament with Portugal, successfully translating his club form over to the international stage.

Bukayo Saka has also received an incredible card as a part of this promo in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of Arsenal and England fans on Ultimate Team.

Prominent FIFA 23 content creator NepentheZ voiced a similar opinion on Twitter, expressing his appreciation for the upgrades provided to the World Cup Phenom cards. As an influential person in the FUT community, his seal of approval is often considered a good sign for any promo in Ultimate Team.

Prominent FIFA 23 content creator NepentheZ voiced a similar opinion on Twitter, expressing his appreciation for the upgrades provided to the World Cup Phenom cards. As an influential person in the FUT community, his seal of approval is often considered a good sign for any promo in Ultimate Team.

Overall, the promo has received mixed reviews from the FIFA 23 community on social media. With a week's worth of content yet to arrive, fans are hoping that EA delivers engaging and entertaining SBCs and objectives to make the promo a memorable one.

