5 best nations to try out in FIFA 23 World Cup mode

The highly-anticipated World Cup 2022 update for FIFA 23 was released this week, offering fans a whole new virtual experience with its World Cup mode.

Players can now lead their favorite team to glory through the mode, made available as a distinct game area in the Menu. Electronic Arts has even added a new colored Menu with a maroon tint that catches the gamers' eye.

FIFA 23 is the last of the franchise bearing the FIFA tag and will be called EA Sports FC in the future due to EA and FIFA parting ways. Hence, introducing the World Cup mode serves as the ideal way to bid farewell to the series.

Best nations in FIFA 23 World Cup mode

1) France

Two-time World Cup winner France has recently released its roster of 25 players. Unfortunately, two of their star midfielders, Pogba and Kante, could not make the list owing to injuries. However, in the virtual world, both players are available.

The troubling aspect of France's side is that it appears devoid of glaring flaws, outperforming competitors in all relevant aspects. The French squad goes beyond just having a solid defense, midfield, and attack, and instead has all the traits required to be one of the best international teams.

The team possesses the two best forwards in the form of Mbappe and Benzema, along with Griezmann, Giroud, Coman, Dembele, and Nkunku. The midfield, on the other hand, features talented players such as Pogba, Kante, and Rabiot, while the backline has tons of options to choose from, including Kimpembe, Kounde, and Lucas Hernandez. Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris takes charge between the posts.

2) Argentina

The great South American nation's La Albiceleste team has been one of the most successful outfits in football history, winning the World Cup twice while finishing runners-up three times. In FIFA 23, Argentina is a strong team with splendid players in every position.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely be Lionel Messi's final World Cup, where he will once again serve as Argentina's captain. One of the world's best forwards, Leo will be aided by Dybala, Martinez, and Di Maria in the team's attack. The midfield is covered by Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, and Guido Rodriguez, with several other viable options available. Argentina is beginning to resemble a team with no glaring weaknesses, with Emiliano Martinez as the goalkeeper, and Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, and Lisandro Martinez holding court at the back.

3) Brazil

Brazil's return to the game in the World Cup mode is one of the most significant enhancements. The Brazilian national team was included in FIFA 23 but only as generic players with no real faces. The players are now back and officially licensed.

There was a period when Brazil was regarded as the best footballing nation to ever exist, setting the bar for all other countries. In this World Cup, they have assembled players with threatening talent capable of taking on any nation, making them arguably one of the best teams in the FIFA 23 World Cup mode.

The forward line is lethal with world-class players like Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Antony, Jesus, Raphinha, and Pedro. Fabinho, Casemiro, Fred, Gabriel Martinelli, Lucas Paqueta, and Everton Ribeiro fill the midfield, while the defense comprises of players such as Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, and Dani Alves. Brazil has two of the best goalkeepers in Alisson and Ederson, while Weverton serves as the third option.

4) Portugal

A small nation with astounding players, Portugal has one of the strongest World Cup rosters this year. The Qatar World Cup 2022 will be one of the best opportunities for Ronaldo to guide his team to glory. This will also be their eighth appearance in the prestigious event. The 2016 European champions are stacked with young players making their presence felt on the field. In FIFA 23, they pose a challenge to every nation.

The attacking lineup includes the mighty Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, and Goncalo Guedes. The midfield also features some astounding players such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Neves. The backline, meanwhile, is secured by Joao Carcelo, Pepe, Diogo Dalot, and Nuno Mendes. They have the talented Rui Patricio serving as a goalkeeper, along with other options including Diogo Costa and Jose Sa.

5) Germany

Germany is one of those teams that is generally associated with the term "best nation in football". Strong, technically adept players with an uncanny capacity to deliver on one of the world's most prominent stages, the team is a force to be reckoned with. In FIFA 23 World Cup mode, they are one of the strongest teams and have players with extraordinary skills in every position.

The first choice between the posts is the "sweeper-keeper" Manuel Neuer, considered one of the best modern-day goalkeepers in the world, along with Kevin Trapp and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as other options. Rudiger is one of the best defenders in FIFA 23 and will be supported by Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Matthias Ginter. There are many options in midfield with players such as Joshua Kimmich, Mario Gotze, and Ilkay Gundogan, while the attack comprises the experienced Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane.

