All FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leaks featuring Varane, Benzema, and more

The Winter Wildcards will go live on December 23 in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and there have been some interesting leaks so far. These leaks have all been thanks to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted about the cards on their social media. While there's no confirmation, the leaks have excited the community about what they might have on their hands soon.

The promo in the discussion was a huge hit when it was launched in FIFA 22. With no pattern change in boosts and upgrades, the upcoming cards will surely delight all the players. Each card will receive an upgrade in stats; overall, some will also have surprising elements. This increases the chances for players to use the cards uniquely in terms of the in-game meta.

EA Sports will confirm the cards after the promo releases later tomorrow night. Since there have been several leaks up until now, a recap of them will allow FIFA 23 players to streamline what they can expect to be released very soon.

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards leaks have contained some amazing cards which could be assets for every Ultimate Team player

As mentioned above, there have been several leaks since last weekend, and some more are expected to be released in the lead-up to the release of the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo. Let's look at all the cards that are rumored to appear soon.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin is hugely popular in the FIFA 23 community thanks to the trickery and pace his base card offers. The upcoming promo could take it a notch higher, as his leaked card will have better stats and a higher overall.

Adama Traore

One of the fastest cards in FIFA 23, Adama Traore, could get a further boost once his rumored Winter Wildcards card turns out to be true. Like Saint-Maximin, his promo card will be much more complete and won't rely solely on pace.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema might have missed the FIFA World Cup with an injury, but Real Madrid's talisman could have a great card added to Ultimate Team very soon. The special version could have a higher pace, which will sort out some of his base card issues.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool superstar Andy Robertson is among the best fullbacks in the world. He could also get his first FIFA 23 promo card when the Winter Wildcards cards are released.

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is another likely contender whose lack of pace could be removed with a special promo version.

Raphael Varane

Many FIFA 23 players widely use Raphael Varane's base card due to its healthy blend of pace and defensive abilities. Both areas could receive big boosts when the Frenchman's promo card gets an official release.

Nicolas Pepe

Ivorian footballer Pepe has rediscovered himself in France, and gamers can enjoy a slice of his abilities via his special card.

Rodrigo De Paul

The Argentine recently won the FIFA World Cup and is likely to be available to all the players via his challenge.

It remains to be seen how many of these leaks will be part of the official Winter Wildcards release in the game.

