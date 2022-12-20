FIFA 23 leaks reveal Nicolas Pepe for Winter Wildcards promo

With Team of the Tournament being the final World Cup-themed promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks regarding the next one have begun to surface, with Nicolas Pepe amongst the inclusions.

FUT Sheriff on Twitter recently revealed that the upcoming Winter Wildcards promo will feature the Ivorian winger, and fans are excited to learn what upgrades will be provided to his card.

Winter Wildcards was first introduced in the previous iteration of the series, and the fan-favorite event is making a glorious comeback in FIFA 23. EA Sports has already released the Swaps program throughout the duration of the promo, consisting of enticing untradeable rewards that can be redeemed in exchange for Swaps tokens.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Nicolas Pepe is rumored to receive a special card during Winter Wildcards promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nicolas Pepe's rise to prominence in football was rather spectacular, as the Ivorian winger earned a name for himself at LOSC Lille, securing a high-profile transfer to Arsenal in the process.

However, his time at the London club was not ideal, as he failed to live up to the hype surrounding his name. He has since returned to Ligue 1 with OGC Nice and will be looking to rejuvenate his career.

What does Winter Wildcards Nicolas Pepe look like in-game?

While the attributes allotted to Winter Wildcards Nicolas Pepe have not been revealed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with the leaks on Twitter. Based on these speculations, he possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 85

Defending: 45

Passing: 82

Physicality: 72

Based on these attributes, the card has received significant upgrades over its base gold version, which has an overall rating of 79 in FIFA 23. The card is also expected to be a left-winger instead of his usual right-wing position.

How will Winter Wildcards Nicolas Pepe perform in-game?

The Ivorian already has a special card in FIFA 23, as he was included in Team of the Week and received an 82-rated variant. This card, however, was rather unusable in the current meta despite possessing impressive pace and dribbling stats.

This was primarily due to his two-star weak foot, and fans will be hoping that this flaw is improved upon with the latest Winter Wildcards version.

The promo is gearing up to be an exciting one, with the likes of Adama Traore, Karim Benzema, and Allan Saint-Maximim rumored to be included as well. Nicolas Pepe will be a fantastic addition to this lineup and an enticing card for gamers using a Ligue 1 squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

