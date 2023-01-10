With the Team of the Year event right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has revealed the 100 nominees that fans can vote for. However, the community noticed that Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to make the shortlist for the first time since its inception.

The Portuguese superstar captured headlines with his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr after struggling to regain his lost form with Manchester United and his national team. Despite his struggles being evident and well-documented, fans still expected Ronaldo to receive a nomination. They have now taken to social media to express their opinion on his exclusion from the shortlist.

Fans have mixed reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from TOTY nomination shortlist in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The exclusion of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba from the TOTY nomination shortlist is surprising due to their impressive performances for their respective clubs last season. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen the spotlight once again.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their shock and pay tribute to the sports legend, who has been included in TOTY for the past decade.

When you realise this is the 1st EVER year that Cristiano Ronaldo won't have a TOTY card in FUT since it began in FIFA12.



End of an era!

With Ronaldo moving to the Saudi League, it is unlikely that he will ever be considered for the Team of the Year ever again, heralding the end of his tenure at the top of world football. This probability is not lost on FIFA 23 fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not even a Team of The Year Nominee…



Crazy to think we will never see Ronaldo receive a TOTY again



#FIFA23 #TeamofTheYear #TOTY



Cristiano Ronaldo is not even a Team of The Year Nominee… Crazy to think we will never see Ronaldo receive a TOTY again

While many have expressed dissatisfaction with EA's decision, some realize that Father Time is relentless and has finally caught up to the former Real Madrid superstar.

One fan, in particular, depicted how Ronaldo does not deserve to be nominated despite his stature in football, as he has been far from his usual best in 2022.

Dan @VDDonYT



46 games, 16 goals, 4 assists.



I love Ronaldo, but he does not belong in TOTY.



Since you mentioned Messi btw, his club and country stats in 2022.



51 games, 35 goals, 30 assists.



I love Ronaldo, but he doesn't belong in TOTY.

His exclusion from the nominees in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team also drew comparisons to several other footballers who have been included.

This fan was taken aback by how Liverpool FC's Darwin Nunez made it onto the roster despite being the subject of several jokes due to his inconsistent performances.

Nahhh no way nunez got picked over ronaldo in toty

However, there is still hope for fans of Ronaldo. If leaks are to be believed, EA Sports will introduce a new special card type during the promo called TOTY Icons and Alternate Reality Icons.

While this might not apply to regular players, there is still a chance that Ronaldo will receive an impressive special card through a Flashback or Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

The Team of the Year promo is, by far, the biggest promo in Ultimate Team. Fans will be eager to see what content EA releases throughout the event in FIFA 23 and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will receive any special versions in-game.

