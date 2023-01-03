Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating brutally slashed as he’s reduced to lowest in 16 years after Al-Nassr move 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating has taken a nosedive following his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on 30 December. As reported by Sport Bible, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s updated FIFA 23 rating stands at 88.

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been one of the most highly-rated players in the FIFA franchise. The Portuguese superstar made his FIFA debut in 2003, in FIFA 04, with a rating of 80. In FIFA 06, he broke into the 90s for the first time, receiving a rating of 91. FIFA 17 saw him become the best player in the game with a rating of 94. He held the crown in FIFA 18 before leveling with Lionel Messi in FIFA 19.

Since FIFA 19, Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating has been sliding. Steadily losing one point each year, he started FIFA 23 with a rating of 90. His Manchester United contract termination, unconvincing 2022 FIFA World Cup performances, and move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have further taken their toll on his overall rating.

The former Real Madrid man's FIFA 23 rating has now slipped to 88, dropping below 90 for the first time since FIFA 11. It is his worst FIFA rating since 2007, in which he received a rating of 87.

The 37-year-old’s dribbling ability has dropped to 81 from 84. His stamina rating has also taken a hit, with it now standing at 70, four points below his release-time score. At the time of its release, Ronaldo was one of the 10 best players in FIFA 23. His latest rating pushes him off the coveted list.

Ronaldo’s updated rating will only reflect in the Career Mode. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT) will remain unaffected.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia hails “extraordinary” Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing is a massive feat for Saudi Arabian football. According to the manager, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival will contribute to the development of football in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Garcia said (via Sportstar):

“The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football.

“We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr. According to the BBC, the Portugal international is set to earn around €200 million per year at the Saudi club.

