FIFA 23 leaks reveal potential TOTY starting XI featuring Messi, Mbappe, and more

Messi and Mbappe are all set to lead the FIFA 23 TOTY starting XI if the latest leaks and rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their social media. It's safe to say that much of the rumored lineup is along expected lines, but there are a few surprises.

The TOTY promo introduces unique cards of the best performers from a given year, and there have been many contenders. 2022 has been a year of plenty of football, with the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. So naturally, many footballers have stood out from the rest, but only the best can make it to the coveted lineup.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Team of the Year



- Courtois

- Hakimi

- Theo

- Van Dijk

- Militao

- Jude 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- Modric

- KDB

- Messi

- Mbappe

- Benzema



All the names present in the lineup will get unique versions of theirs in Ultimate Team. Some of these cards will be highly cherished by the players for their respective Ultimate Team squads. While the official release is still some time away, the leaks tonight will give players a great idea of what's to come.

Messi and Mbappe will certainly be the two strongest FIFA 23 TOTY cards when they're officially released

Let's take a look at the leaked starting lineup, which is set to arrive in FIFA 23:

Thibaut Courtois

Achraf Hakimi

Theo Hernandez

Virgil Van Dijk

Eder Militao

Jude Bellingham

Kevin De Bruyne

Luka Modric

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe

Karim Benzema

It's worth noting that this isn't the official release, which is expected to go live on January 27. Instead, the TOTY promo will begin on January 20, and the first week is expected to bring plenty of content for the players. This will include special cards, rewards, and more, and FIFA 23 players will certainly have no shortage of content.

However, the icing on the cake will undoubtedly be eleven cards that will be part of the main team. The community selected this after voting went live on January 10. Messi and Mbappe are expected to feature there, given their strong performances. However, they're not alone, as another PSG compatriot has joined them.

The Parisienne club will have Messi, Mbappe, and Hakimi as part of the TOTY lineup if tonight's leaks turn out to be true. Real Madrid's success in club football is also well reflected by their maximum representation in the starting lineup.

It remains to be seen if the rumored TOTY lineup matches the actual release of FIFA 23. Players will undoubtedly have to wait for a few more days before they can get their hands on the special cards of Messi, Mbappe, and more.

