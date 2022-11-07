Who is the best LW (left-winger) in FIFA 23?

It has been over a month since the global launch of FIFA 23, and fans have slowly but surely come to terms with the meta of the game. Although the specifics of gameplay vary with every patch and update, the overall feel of the game has been established. Gamers are becoming more comfortable with the mechanics of FIFA 23, and it has become apparent who the best players in the game are.

The current meta in FIFA dictates that players possessing the lengthy running style under the new AcceleRATE system are overpowered and broken. These footballers can outpace anyone on the pitch over long distances with their galloping strides and can dominate the opposition with their physical presence. However, some players defy the norm with their abilities on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Neymar is the best LW in FIFA 23 despite the nerf to his overall rating

Neymar has historically been one of the most broken and meta players in the franchise. The Brazilian superstar has consistently proved his worth in real life, competing with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His talent and skills have been replicated in FIFA as well, as he has retained high overall ratings over the course of the last decade.

What are Neymar's stats in FIFA 23?

Neymar has received a rather harsh downgrade to his overall rating in the latest edition of FIFA, going down from 91 to 89 rated overall. However, he still possesses some incredible attributes that are coupled with the combo of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. He has the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 83

Defending: 37

Passing: 85

Physicality: 61

Based on these stats alone, it is evident that Neymar is an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23. However, the PSG attacker plays even better in-game than his stats suggest.

How does Neymar perform in-game?

Despite being downgraded, Neymar has retained his viability and effectiveness in FIFA 23. He is among the best dribblers in the entire game alongside his PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The attacking trio has terrorized defenses in real-life, and this has been accurately reflected in the game, making PSG one of the most overpowered squads in online and offline game modes.

With his on-the-ball abilities, Neymar can dribble against the opposition with ease, weaving past defenders with his five-star skill moves and 93 dribbling. Despite having only 83 shooting, he is deceptively lethal in front of goal, unleashing lethal trivela shots from all over the pitch.

Neymar possesses the explosive acceleration type in-game, which deviates from the lengthy meta but is still viable because of his impressive stats in other aspects. While he may not be the strongest player physically, the trick while using Neymar is to bamboozle the opposition with skill moves and dribbling instead of using brute force to run past defenders.

Other notable LWs (left-wingers) in FIFA 23

Although Neymar leads the pack when it comes to the LW position, there are several alternatives in-game that can rival his performances to some extent. This list includes names such as Vinicius Junior, Heung Min Son, and Sadio Mane. None of these footballers adhere to the lengthy meta of FIFA 23, but they are exceptional players with unique styles of play.

