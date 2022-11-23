FIFA 23 Road to the FIFA World Cup Promo - Release date & time, what to expect, and more

EA Sports has confirmed that Road to the FIFA World Cup will be FIFA 23's next promo, and fans are excited.

With the FIFA World Cup now in full swing, plenty of specialized content has been added to the game. EA Sports earlier announced that they would follow an integrated approach whereby players can enjoy all the content without shifting from their main squads. The Path to Glory is the first promo of the kind, but it is coming to an end soon.

At this point, little is known about the Road to the FIFA World Cup. Barring the release date and card design, little is known about how the promo will work.

Confirmed information won't be available until Friday, but some guesses can be made based on past events.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup in FIFA 23 could work in the same fashion as Road to the Knockouts

The Path to Glory promo has several dynamic cards that can get upgrades based on their performances in real life. All matches will be focused on the FIFA World Cup due to the nature of the content.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup could have a similar set of conditions and might be based on an earlier promo of a similar nature.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup will be released on November 25, 2022, once Path to Glory expires. The launch time will be the same as every other promo launched in FIFA 23, which is 6:00 pm UK Time/10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET/11:30 pm IST.

There's a high chance that the new promo will work similarly to Road to the Knockouts cards. The RTTK cards were the second set of unique cards introduced in FIFA 23, and each of them came with two conditions for upgrades. To get both, the respective cards had to win a certain number of matches in European competitions to qualify for the knockouts.

If the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo turns out to be the same, the conditions could be similar. However, the FIFA World Cup will likely replace European club competitions.

Additionally, there could be a higher chance for upgrade potential. While the Ones to Watch promo has cards that grow overall, the Path to Glory produces more instances of the phenomenon. EA Sports could do something similar with the new set of cards that are set to arrive on Friday.

The new promo will also likely begin with the celebrations of Black Friday in the game. The festive period traditionally starts on the last Friday of November and brings plenty of additional content for players. With all the FUT World Cup content, players could be very busy over the next few weeks.

It remains to be seen which unique cards will be made part of the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo. There are chances of FUT World Cup Icons appearing in FIFA 23 packs, so it could be an excellent opportunity for players to strengthen their squads.

