FIFA 23 Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC is now live in FIFA 23. This is another excellent opportunity following last night's content for gamers to acquire a special card.

After completing the Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC, players will have the opportunity to get an excellent card for their Ultimate Team. This article will help them assess the cost of completing the challenge in terms of the fodder they will require. It will also discuss the stats on the card, offering FIFA 23 players the chance to determine how the item will perform in the game.

Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC finally available in FIFA 23

There are three tasks in the Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC, and each of these has its own condition. You will also be able to obtain three packs by completing the objectives. Let's take a look at the requirements for each challenge below.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF players: Min one

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Spain

# of players from Spain: Min one

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min one

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

To complete the Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC, you will require about 156,00 FUT coins. This is an estimate for if you complete all three tasks with fodder bought from the market. Any usage of fodder from your collection will further bring down the aforementioned cost.

You can also use the content from the packs you will sequentially obtain by completing the challenges. Since you have two weeks to finish the Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero FIFA 23 SBC, you don't have to rush into things and can afford a slower approach. There are plenty of ways to earn different cards in the game, and you can easily reduce the final costs significantly by using fodder.

The Fernando Morientes 90-rated ST card offers excellent value as far as the cost of the Squad Building Challenge is concerned. It provides perfect finishing with 92 Shooting and a four-star Weak Foot. The item can be easily played in single and double-striker formations, which adds to the overall utility of the card.

Its 86 Pace is more than decent in FIFA 23 and may be further increased with a suitable chemistry style. The card can also be lengthy, although the particular body type is less useful than it used to be.

With 87 Physicality, the special item will stand its ground even against the mightiest of defenders. Additionally, the four-star Skill Moves combined with 84 Dribbling could be quite useful in various in-game situations. Overall, the Fernando Morientes FUT World Cup Hero SBC offers great value and can easily contribute to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

FUT World Cup Heroes are a special version of the standard Hero cards in Ultimate Team. These items belong to former footballers who were immense performers in the world of football. The World Cup versions of the cards are limited-time offerings that have been specially released to celebrate the mega event taking place in Qatar.

