FIFA 23 Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The FIFA 23 Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC has quickly become popular within the community thanks to the terrific value it offers. Players can now guarantee themselves a World Cup Hero card by completing the challenge. A bigger advantage is the guarantee in itself and the reliance on luck applies only during the time of the final reward.

EA Sports has introduced these special cards as a celebration of the FIFA World Cup. The gaming giant has collaborated with Marvel to create special designs and FUT World Cup Hero cards are basically upgrades over their standard FUT Hero versions. These cards are available in packs and can be acquired from the market. However, they don't come cheap, and this is when the SBC can be useful.

There's a limitation set by EA Sports on the rewards obtainable from the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC. The SBC will typically cost about 110,000 FUT coins to complete, but the possible value is incredible for the most part. Let's take a look at which FUT World Cup Hero cards can be obtained by completing the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC.

Most of the special cards in FIFA 23 are in the reward pool of the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC

All available cards in the FIFA 23 Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC:

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 86)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 86)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 86)

A FIFA 23 player can obtain any of the cards mentioned above when they complete the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC. There are certain exclusions due to the limitations set by the Overall stats. Here are the cards that aren't available as a reward from the SBC:

Rudi Voller

Jean-Pierre Papin

Lucio

Diego Forlan

There are also leaks about a Fernando Morientes card appearing in the future as its own SBC.

Overall, the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC offers some great value to FIFA 23 players, even though there's a little bit of risk involved. Most of the cards that are part of the reward pool cost more to acquire from the market.

Moreover, players can bring down the completion cost by using as much fodder as possible. EA Sports has kept things simple in FIFA 23 as the special challenge has just one task to complete. FUT World Cup cards are time-limited in nature and will not be released in a fresh fashion later in the year.

