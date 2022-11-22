FIFA 23 80+ Double Upgrade SBC- How to complete, estimated costs, solutions, and more

The 80+ Double Upgrade SBC is live on FIFA 23, and Ultimate Team players can complete the simple single-task Squad Building Challenge to add some cost-effective upgrades to their FUT squads.

With the Qatar World Cup bringing in a number of newcomers to the game, challenges such as these are essential for players to start their Ultimate Team journeys as they allow them to obtain some nice cards at cheap prices. If luck has it, they can even pack a unique card from the ongoing Path to Glory promo.

Squad Building Challenges require players to make and exchange a team built from the ground up for some rewards. Here is a guide to completing the FIFA 23 80+ Double Upgrade SBC with ease.

80+ Double Upgrade is quite a cheap SBC to grind in FIFA 23

The Squad Building Challenge is relatively easy, with players expected to build an all-gold team of six footballers to complete the challenge. Players need to exchange a squad that follows all of these simple requirements to complete the SBC:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 9

Quality of player cards in the squad: Exactly Gold

Number of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Rewards: 2x 80+ Rated Rare Players (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 5,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Analysis

As mentioned before, the challenge is quite simple and inexpensive. Building a squad from scratch that matches all the criteria requires around 4,500 FUT coins according to current transfer rates. However, regular players will surely have a lot of fodder to mitigate that price further.

There are no minimum squad rating requirements, nor are there any chemistry requirements. Making it much easier for even the most casual players to complete the SBC. In fact, one can use any and all undesirable gold cards towards the challenge for a chance to gain some nice 80+ cards in the process.

The rewards, which are two rare cards with an 80+ overall rating, might seem inconsequential for regulars who already have a good FIFA 23 squad. But the low price tag makes it quite worth it for those who already have too many fodder cards to get rid of. Beginners will do well to get this done within the next two days.

However, players should note that the cards obtained from completing the 80+ Double Upgrade Challenge will be untradeable. This means they cannot be sold on the transfer market for an easy return on the investment. However, rare cards also have a good chance of being part of the ongoing FIFA World Cup promo.

The Path to Glory promo is quite a nice series to have considering the way card upgrades vis-a-vis the performance of their nation in the tournament. While getting a PTG card is in no way guaranteed, one can repeatedly complete the SBC for the duration of the challenge to ensure they get something valuable.

All in all, even regular FIFA 23 players might benefit mightily from completing the 80+ Double Upgrade if they can afford to complete the SBC multiple times.

