FIFA 23 Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can add another special card to their Ultimate Team squad. Plenty of cards from the special World Cup-themed promo have been released, with some of them coming via SBCs.

A big advantage of this process is that all players are guaranteed a special item. Most Path to Glory cards are available from the packs, and players must be lucky to find them. Alternatively, they can be acquired from the market, but the popular cards currently cost a fortune. This creates a distinct advantage for all those cards which arrive via SBCs.

Let's examine the tasks FIFA 23 players must fulfill to complete the Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC. They can also evaluate if the card is worth obtaining in the first place and how many coins they will need to get the required fodder. This gives a distinct advantage as players won't have to depend on their luck to get the card.

The Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC could be an underrated gem for beginner FIFA 23 players

Player-item SBCs can sometimes be very complex when they have multiple tasks. Thankfully, the Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC has just one task, and the conditions are relatively simple. Here are the conditions of the solo task, which are to be followed by FIFA 23 players to obtain the special card.

Task 1 - Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC, players will need to spend around 19,000 FUT coins. This is based on the situation where players must acquire all the fodder from the market. The actual cost will likely be lesser as players use as much fodder as possible.

The single in-form card is the costliest element of the Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC. Using fodder for this will allow players to reduce the completion cost by at least 10,000 FUT coins and increase the valuation of the special card. FIFA 23 players have one week to complete the special SBC and add a PTG card to their Ultimate Team squad.

The card players will receive after completing the Milos Degenek Path to Glory SBC is unique. The 85-rated CB card has strong stats in Pace, Defense, and Physicality. These three tasks are the most important ones for a central defender, making it an interesting option.

The major weakness comes from chemistry, as the card will naturally fit MLS squads. Not many FIFA 23 players make squads out of MLS cards, so individuals will have to give up on chemistry to fit the Milos Degenek PTG card.

Had the same stats been applied for a CB card from the big European leagues, the value would likely be higher. Given Australia's potential strength, the chances for future upgrades are rather low, to make matters worse. The SBC is a good fit for those just starting in FIFA 23. For veterans, it holds very little value, and players are advised to save their fodder.

