FIFA 23 Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Inaki Williams Path to Glory Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 23. The second team in the ongoing promo was added last night, which saw the inclusion of some brilliant cards that can be used in Ultimate Team squads.

While those cards are good, they necessitate a heavy reliance on luck to obtain them from packs. Alternatively, gamers can acquire them from the FUT market, but the better ones won't come cheap. Here's why the player-item PTG SBCs are so vital. The rewards for completing the challenges can be obtained by all players, and they involve no luck.

To help obtain the special Inaki William's card, it's essential to look at the tasks FIFA 23 players will have to accomplish as part of its Path to Glory SBC. This article will also assist them in determining the number of coins they will require to obtain fodder. As the stats of the card have been revealed, players can ascertain if they even it.

Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC adds new card from popular promo in FIFA 23

To complete the Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC, you will have to complete three tasks. Each of them has its own set of conditions and offers gamers packs as a completion reward. Your main target will be getting the special card. With that in mind, let's look at each task's conditions.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF players: Min one

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min one

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will have to shell out about 200,000 FUT coins to complete the Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC. The third task is the most expensive, as it requires higher-rated fodder.

Players should use as much fodder as possible to complete the Squad Building Challenge. Even partial use of such cards will eventually bring the total cost of completion down. The three packs gamers will get could also offer some useful fodder and help reduce the total cost.

The special card obtainable from Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC is an 86-rated ST card with an astronomical pace. Williams has plenty of pace on his base card as it is, and the promo version gets a massive upgrade, with a rating of 95.

Finishing is another strong area of the player item, with 82 Shooting and similar stats in other areas. Despite the impressive pace of the card, it fails to meet expectations in several key areas. For instance, a three-star Weak Foot rating is pretty disappointing and is among the limiting factors for the card.

Thankfully, Path to Glory cards can improve based on their teams' real-life results. If Ghana manages to perform well in the World Cup, that could increase the chances of the player item seeing an improvement.

Unless someone has plenty of fodders, they should avoid the Inaki Williams Path to Glory SBC in FIFA 23 and spend the coins on better alternatives.

