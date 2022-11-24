FIFA 23 Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The FIFA 23 Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC provides a beautiful and unique opportunity for all players to vastly improve their Ultimate Team squad. There have been some truly special SBCs that have been made available in the game mode thus far. The current one is arguably one of the most lucrative ones, allowing players to guarantee themselves a FIFA World Cup Hero card.

The FIFA World Cup Hero cards are unique versions of the standard FUT Hero cards, which are available in the Ultimate Team. EA Sports has introduced unique cards to mark the occasion of the ongoing World Cup content, and all these cards will be available for a limited time only. Players can obtain them from packs, but the chances of pulling them are pretty low, and individuals can save a lot of coins.

Completing the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC is a much more efficient solution for players who must complete the tasks. They can also assess the amount of FUT coins in terms of fodder required to complete this particular challenge. While there's an overall reliance on luck, the opportunity is unique.

The Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC can allow FIFA 23 players to get some great cards at a lesser cost

Most FUT World Cup Hero cards are expensive in FIFA 23 due to greater demand and less supply. Players can avoid these problems by completing the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC. This would allow them to not rely on external forces, and EA Sports has kept things relatively simple.

To complete the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC, players will need to complete only one task, and here are its conditions:

Minimum OVR of 88 : Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 110,000 FUT coins to complete the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC. However, this will be in a situation where all the fodder will have to be bought from the market. Players can utilize useful fodder from their collection instead, allowing them to save some of their coins.

The SBC will be live in the game for three days, so players should take their time. Once the SBC expires, it will likely never return due to the limited nature of the content. The Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC is like the FUT Hero SBC, which was released in the past.

These SBCs offer some fantastic cards, but there's a catch. Usually, a few of the highest cards are kept outside the reward pool, which, in turn, ensures the SBC has a lower cost. For the most part, the Max 89 FIFA World Cup Hero Upgrade SBC is well worth completing in FIFA 23.

However, there's a high-risk, high-reward potential, as some rewards will not be good enough in the game. However, players should still try it if they have a reasonable amount of fodder. Securing three 88-rated cards will be the biggest challenge and will cover the bulk of the completion cost.

