The developers have released the latest FGS Challenge Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 to commemorate the upcoming EA Sports Cup on November 28. The SBC will be available in Ultimate Team for the next three days and offers pack-based rewards similar to its predecessors.

FGS stands for the FIFA Global Series, which is the premier esports circuit for FIFA 23. It is hosted by EA Sports and offers everyone an opportunity to qualify for the biggest stages by securing high placements in the Elite Division of Division Rivals. This system provides a level playing field for gamers to compete against the best players in hopes of winning it all.

FGS Challenge SBC 7 live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, features World Cup-themed twist

Similar to all the content released in FIFA 23 nowadays, the latest FGS challenge has been influenced by the ongoing World Cup. EA Sports has done an incredible job of incorporating the iconic tournament into the Ultimate Team with engaging and exciting promos, SBCs, and objectives.

Similar to its predecessors, FGS Challenge 7 requires only a single squad to be accomplished. While the stipulations are rather elaborate and complex, the SBC overall is easy to complete. These are the specific conditions that must be fulfilled to complete the FGS Challenge 7 SBC in FIFA 23:

Max clubs in squad: Four

Max five players from the same league

Minimum three players from the same nation

Minimum five players: Rare

Minimum team rating: 65

Minimum 24 squad total chemistry points

Number of players in the squad: 11

The expected cost of the SBC is around 3,000 FUT coins. The Squad Building Challenge offers an untradeable Rare Gold pack and an 80+ three World Cup players pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing FGS Challenge 7 SBC?

With the World Cup in full swing, the festivities are at their peak in FIFA Ultimate Team. EA Sports has already released a host of promos in the game, including an exciting Path to Glory roster, as well as a batch of FUT World Cup Heroes. This means that there are currently three squads of special cards available in packs, making any pack-based SBCs an exciting proposition.

The current promo might have almost reached its conclusion. Once it does, it will immediately be replaced by Black Friday celebrations in Ultimate Team, featuring special World Cup and Black Friday-themed special cards, as well as a 'Best of TOTW' squad that will be released into packs.

The expected cost of the FGS Challenge 7 SBC provides fans with a Rare Gold pack, which has a value of around 25,000 coins in the FUT store. This alone makes the Squad Building Challenge an absolute bargain despite the untradeable nature of the pack. Furthermore, the new inclusion also offers a World Cup Players pack; these footballers are needed to complete World Cup Swaps in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes