Division Rivals is the ultimate PvP experience in FIFA 23, serving as the proving ground for FUT players from all regions.

EA Sports uses this game mode to determine the regional ranking of professional players, with the top pros qualifying for FIFA Global Series (FGS) events.

It is also among the most rewarding game modes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Gamers are rewarded not only for securing a specific number of wins weekly but also for playing a certain number of games during a season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Milestone Rewards in FIFA 23 Division Rivals provide fans with packs for crossing a certain threshold of games played during the season

Similar to Weekly Rewards, Milestone Rewards also improve exponentially as gamers progress up the ranks in FIFA 23 Division Rivals. This provides fans with amazing untradeable packs in FUT at the end of every season, rewarding them for their activity in FIFA 23.

There are three thresholds in terms of games played: 20 games, 50 games, and 90 games. The rewards get progressively better as fans cross the respective thresholds in FIFA 23.

What are the packs provided in FIFA 23 Division Rivals Milestone Rewards?

These are the Milestone packs across the various thresholds in every FIFA 23 Division:

Division 10

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9

20 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 8

20 Matches: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7

20 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 6

20 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 4

20 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 3

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 2

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 1

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

Elite Division

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

When can players claim these Division Rivals Milestone Rewards?

These packs can only be claimed at the end of each FUT season in FIFA 23.

At the time of writing, there are still 20 days left before the first season comes to its conclusion. Once this period comes to an end, these rewards will be available along with the Weekly Division Rivals Rewards on a Thursday.

These rewards are likely to change over the course of the game cycle. However, based on how things stand in Season 1, these packs are enticing regardless of the Division the player is in.

This is an excellent way to reward fans for their active participation in Division Rivals.

Poll : 0 votes