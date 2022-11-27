How to complete the History Mystery Lesson objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World Cup celebrations are at their peak in FIFA 23 and the hype amongst fans has never been higher. EA Sports has done an incredible job of releasing engaging and entertaining content over the course of the last week, especially with the latest Black Friday festivities. Not only are there multiple squads with special cards in packs, but there are a plethora of objectives and SBCs too.

While the community was focused on the SBC content being released as part of the Black Friday promo, EA Sports released one of the most creative and intriguing objectives of all time. Aptly titled History Mystery Lesson, the objective is aimed at testing the football knowledge of FUT enthusiasts by making them reenact some of the most iconic World Cup moments of all time.

However, this objective comes with a twist. There are no direct instructions on how to go about completing the objectives and what stipulations need to be fulfilled. Instead, EA has provided fans with vague descriptions to truly put their knowledge of the beautiful game to the test.

These are the hidden meanings behind the History Mystery Lesson objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The History Mystery objective is available in FIFA 23 for a duration of three days and can be completed in any game mode. This allows gamers to complete the objective with a friend or even in offline PvE game modes like Squad Battles. There are a total of six individual segments in the group, each with its mysterious requirements.

The Blow of Maracana

Description: An international game that broke an all-time record that still holds to this day. Re-enact the match.

How to complete: This refers to the 1950 World Cup Final where Uruguay beat Brazil in front of a record-setting crowd at the legendary Maracana Stadium. To complete this objective, score two goals with Uruguay players in FIFA 23.

Waldy - Fifa @sub2waldy HISTORY MYSTERY LESSON OBJECTIVES EXPLAINED



Today EA released a set of 6 objectives, all with cryptic clues on how to complete them. Here is a thread explaining each objective and how to potentially complete them!



Thread , Like + RT appreciated HISTORY MYSTERY LESSON OBJECTIVES EXPLAINEDToday EA released a set of 6 objectives, all with cryptic clues on how to complete them. Here is a thread explaining each objective and how to potentially complete them!Thread, Like + RT appreciated #Fifa23 🚨HISTORY MYSTERY LESSON OBJECTIVES EXPLAINED🚨Today EA released a set of 6 objectives, all with cryptic clues on how to complete them. Here is a thread explaining each objective and how to potentially complete them!Thread 👇, Like + RT appreciated #Fifa23 https://t.co/dI1so1iThn

Hometown Shocker

Description: The host nation was eliminated with an unexpected final score leaving the world stunned. Re-enact this match.

How to complete: This refers to Brazil's shocking 7-1 defeat to eventual winners Germany in the 2014 World Cup. To complete this objective, score seven goals in one game in FIFA 23.

Pinturicchio

Description: This last-minute finesse goal ensured victory against the host nation and guaranteed a spot in the final of the world's biggest tournament. Recreate the final goal of that match.

How to complete: This refers to Del Pierro's goal against Germany in the 2006 World Cup. To complete this objective, score a goal using a finesse shot with an Italian player in FIFA 23.

A 1950 Miracle of Grass

Waldy - Fifa @sub2waldy 4. A 1950 Miracle on Grass



A couple miracles happened this tournament, but this objective is most likely linked to USA beating England 1-0.



Prediction on how to complete: Win a game with a team of USA players 4. A 1950 Miracle on GrassA couple miracles happened this tournament, but this objective is most likely linked to USA beating England 1-0.Prediction on how to complete: Win a game with a team of USA players https://t.co/i7wPVhlNYJ

Description: Who doesn't like an underdog story? Relive it!

How to complete: This objective refers to USA beating England in the 1950 World Cup. To complete it, score a goal with a player from the United States of America in FIFA 23.

The Heat Battle of Lausanne

Description: A match with 12 goals and extreme conditions of 104 degrees Fahrenheit with an exciting performance shared by two players, one from each team. What did the two players have in common?

How to complete: This refers to the game between Austria and Switzerland in the 1954 World Cup, with the former being the victor in a 7-5 thriller. A player from each team scored a hattrick in this match. FIFA 23 fans will have to score a hattrick with an Austrian and Swiss player to complete this objective.

Somersault

Description: This player has scored in every international world tournament he has played in from 2002 to 2014, and he is one of only four players to do so. Recreate his journey.

How to complete: This refers to the legendary German striker Miroslav Klose, who recently received a World Cup Icon card in FIFA 23 to commemorate his achievements. To complete this objective, score a goal with a German player in four separate matches in FIFA 23.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes