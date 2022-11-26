The Road to the World Cup promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Karl Toko Ekambi being released as the first objective player of the event. It is a good time to be a fan of FIFA Ultimate Team, as gamers have been treated to a plethora of content over the past few days, with plenty more still to come.

The latest promo is special, as it seamlessly blends World Cup festivities with Black Friday celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This means that not only will fans be treated to the regular Black Friday content with a wide gallery of SBCs and packs, but there will also be several promo squads in packs, consisting of some of the most overpowered and coveted cards.

While the focus is on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, and Heung Min Son, Karl Toko Ekambi has been introduced as an objective card, with the Cameroon forward receiving a significant boost over his base gold version.

Karl Toko Ekambi has received an objective card as part of the Road to the World Cup promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Cameroon might have lost their opening game of the World Cup, but the African nation put in a valiant effort, with their star forward Karl Toko Ekambi threatening to score on several occasions. They have proven not to be taken lightly in the tournament and will be a tough challenge for any side to deal with.

The Road to the World Cup promo recognizes the contributions of key players in their nation's qualifying process for the World Cup, so it is only fitting that Toko Ekambi has been included in the roster. The Lyon winger was instrumental in the African regional qualifiers and will be hoping to ensure that Cameroon make it out of their group as well.

What does Road to the World Cup Toko Ekambi look like in-game?

Toko Ekambi has received an impressive card in FIFA 23, with significant stat boosts over his base gold version. He has the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 86

Defending: 31

Passing: 82

Physicality: 75

How to complete the objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The objective has been placed in Rivals and Squad Battles gameplay. These are the stipulations that must be met to obtain the card:

Finessed: Score with a finesse shot using players with a minimum 80 shooting in five separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Generous Forward: Assist six goals using forwards in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals)

Ligue Goals: Score seven goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

Winners Mentality: Win seven separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals)

Is it worth completing the objective in FIFA 23?

With pace being a crucial aspect of the new meta of the game, Toko Ekambi will prove to be a valuable addition to any FUT squad. He is rather easy to complete as gamers can fulfill the requirements in offline PvE game modes, and can get the entire objective done in seven games.

To complete the objective in the most optimal way possible, include Ligue 1 attackers with over 80 shooting in your starting eleven, as it will help complete several segments at once.

