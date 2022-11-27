FIFA 23 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC dropped late last night in FIFA 23 and offers a wonderful chance for those looking to add another legendary card to their Ultimate Team squads. These cards are hard to find from packs, and any challenge that guarantees one is an excellent proposition for players.

Icons are special cards for former footballers who have retired as game legends. To celebrate their contributions, EA Sports has added their unique cards to the Ultimate Team squad, each of which comes in three variants - Base, Mid, and Prime. The base is the weakest of the three, while Prime tends to have the most vital stats.

The following section dives into players' tasks to complete the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to understand the amount of FUT coins they need to unlock the icon card. More importantly, there's a reliance on luck, as rewards for some players will be better than the rest.

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is a perfect opportunity for FIFA 23 players to add more legendaries

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC. There are three tasks, and each comes with its rewards and conditions. Let's look at the conditions of each task and the best way for FIFA 23 players to complete them.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require between 290,000-300,000 FUT coins to complete the 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC and add a legendary card. There are three tasks, with the 87-Rated Squad being the most expensive. Players are advised to use as much fodder as possible to reduce the completion costs, which adds to the challenge's value. Moreover, there doesn't have to be any focus on the position of the cards as there's no requirement for chemistry.

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is helpful in many aspects, but it rewards those who love taking risks. There have been previous Icon SBCs, but they were cheaper in terms of completion cost. The reward pool for them was also smaller. With a more fantastic reward pool, the current one can offer better rewards in FIFA 23.

While it also involves a more significant investment in FUT coins, there's no guarantee that players will be rewarded for the additional coins. It could be a case that a player might end up spending more coins on fodder and get an inferior reward. These kinds of SBCs also create highly varied results between players completing them.

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has been live in FIFA 23 for more than five days at the time of writing. However, it should only be undertaken by those who love to take a high-risk approach to complete tasks and objectives.

