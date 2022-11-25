FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 85+ Double Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more 

With Black Friday celebrations underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a brand new 85+ Upgrade SBC. This Squad Building Challenge is available in FUT for the next four days and can be completed five times every two days. This means that FUT enthusiasts can get their hands on a total of ten packs over the course of the event.

To celebrate Black Friday, EA Sports releases a bunch of content in Ultimate Team, including SBCs, objectives, and multiple rosters of special cards in packs. They have already introduced 'Road to the World Cup' and 'Best of Team of the Week' cards into packs, with World Cup Icons yet to arrive. With so many special items up for grabs, this 85+ double upgrade is an enticing proposition for fans.

85+ Double Upgrade SBC offers fans chance to obtain high-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 85+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The new SBC is available in the 'Live' section of Squad Building Challenges. As it can be completed five times every two days, the new inclusion allows gamers to use any high-rated duplicate cards they get throughout the promo to submit for this SBC.

However, the Squad Building Challenge is not a cheap one and has a price worthy of its potential rewards. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to complete this SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Minimum two players with a minimum OVR of 85

Minimum team rating: 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The expected cost of the SBC is around 31,000 FUT coins, considering the price of fodder cards in the current FUT transfer market.

Is the 85+ Double Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team worth completing?

EA Sports has already added a wide range of overpowered special items in packs, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Heung Min Son, and Neymar. Furthermore, World Cup Icon cards will also be added to packs in the coming hours, providing gamers with even better odds of packing a meta player in FIFA 23.

In such a scenario, the 85+ Double Upgrade pack is worth the coin investment. 31,000 FUT coins is not a small sum. That said, there will be plenty of SBCs over the course of the Black Friday event, and fans will be able to obtain untradeable cards from the packs they offer to use in this SBC to bring its cost down.

Many FUT veterans will also be opening their World Cup Swaps packs during this event, providing them with a host of high-rated fodder player items that they can recycle for use in this upgrade SBC.

Black Friday has historically been a major event in the annual game cycle of FIFA Ultimate Team, and FIFA 23 is no different. With the World Cup in full swing, Black Friday festivities were rather overlooked and failed to achieve their usual hype. However, now that the event is finally here, fans are being treated to more entertaining and engaging content than ever before.

