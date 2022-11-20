FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 80+ FIFA World Cup Players Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has begun its World Cup celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by releasing a host of themed content, including the World Cup Swaps promo. The 80+ FIFA World Cup Players Upgrade Squad Building Challenge is part of this promo.

The concept of Swaps is not new to FUT veterans, but the inclusion of World Cup cards into the mix has changed the entire dynamic of the promo. While tokens are still earned through gameplay objectives, EA Sports has added a World Cup-themed twist to the proceedings. Gamers must complete certain objectives with special World Cup cards that have been released in FUT for a limited time.

80+ FIFA World Cup Players Upgrade SBC facilitates objective completion in FIFA 23

How to complete 80+ FIFA World Cup upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC can be completed once per day over the course of the next week, allowing fans to obtain seven 80+ upgrade packs in FIFA 23. The pack also provides three World Cup players rated 80 or higher, making the odds of packing a meta item even higher.

These are the specific requirements for completing the SBC:

Player quality: Minimum silver

Players: Exactly four

The expected cost of the SBC is around 1,800 FUT coins and can be completed by submitting any four players rated 65 or above in FIFA 23.

Is this SBC worth completing the 80+ FIFA World Cup upgrade?

Considering how useful these new World Cup cards are when it comes to progression in FIFA Ultimate Team, the latest Squad Building Challenge is an absolute bargain for what it costs. Not only are these cards required to complete World Cup Swaps objectives, but collecting a high number of them also rewards players with special packs at the end of the campaign.

World Cup Swaps is an extremely rewarding and engaging event in general, providing gamers with overpowered player items and packs. The promo is a dream come true for those interested in investing time and effort into FUT. It rewards the grind with some of the most coveted items in-game, including World Cup Stars cards, World Cup Heroes, and World Cup Icons.

Fans were not too pleased with the lack of a dedicated mode centered around the biggest football event in the title's Ultimate Team. Fortunately, the developers have done well to incorporate aspects of the tournament into the regular FUT game cycle.

Every participating nation in the FIFA World Cup has received a host of special cards in FIFA 23 that can be obtained through packs. These player items can only be used for gameplay purposes and are time-limited. This means that they will be removed from your club at the end of the promo. While fans are divided in their opinions regarding this aspect, it is an intriguing concept nonetheless.

Furthermore, collecting these cards allows gamers to move up in the rankings of the World Cup collection book released by EA, which rewards FUT enthusiasts for their participation in the event. This means the more World Cup cards you acquire, the better the items you'll get at the end of the campaign.

