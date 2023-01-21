FIFA 23 Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC kicks off the FIFA 23 TOTY promo, allowing players to earn their first special item themed around the hyped content. TOTY is arguably the largest promo each year and will be no different this time.

Many had expected a TOTY card to come as the first player-item SBC tonight but ended up with a Flashback SBC. That said, it features a fantastic card. The Flashback moment belongs to Sergio Ramos and celebrates his inclusion in the 2021 TOTY lineup. Naturally, this will be the perfect way to relive the older days when the Spanish icon was a defensive stalwart at Real Madrid.

Let's look at all the tasks players must undertake as part of the Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC. This will enable them to determine the number of coins needed for the fodder.

The Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC will be a great fit for most FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads

The Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC is relatively complex compared to other Flashback challenges of the past. Then again, tonight's content could have been better than the rewards from those challenges. FIFA 23 players must undertake four tasks, each having its own set of conditions.

To unlock this particular card, all four individual tasks must be completed in the stipulated period of time.

Task 1 - PSG

Min. 1 Player from Paris SG

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 2 - Spain

Min. 1 Player from Spain

Min. Team Rating: 86

Task 3 - Ligue 1

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1

Min. Team Rating: 87

Task 4 - 88 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

To complete the Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC, players will have to spend around 670,000 FUT coins, which is undoubtedly low. FIFA 23 players can reduce it with fodder from their collections. This particular SBC will be live in Ultimate Team until next month, so one can take a patient approach.

It will allow them to accrue weekly rewards from different game modes, some of which are viable for completion. The more fodder players use from their collection, the less the final cost will be. More importantly, the saved coins can be used for alternate purposes, like getting special items from the FUT market.

By completing the Sergio Ramos Flashback SBC, FIFA 23 players will get a special 91-rated CB card for the Spanish icon. Interestingly, the 83 Pace makes his TOTY Flashback edition faster than his base version. This will enable players to enjoy more dominance in the meta, not least due to its excellent defensive stats.

Overall, it's a pretty robust addition a FIFA 23 player can make to their squad. However, the cost is quite steep, and this will keep him out of the hands of many. A lower price would have made the SBC much more popular among the community.

Poll : 0 votes