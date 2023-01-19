FIFA 23 leaks hint at Sergio Ramos coming to TOTY promo as Flashback SBC

FIFA 23 players who are fans of Sergio Ramos are in for a treat, as the upcoming TOTY (Team of the Year) promo could see a Flashback Squad Building Challenge featuring the Spanish legend. This news comes courtesy of the latest tweet made by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

Several special cards will be part of the upcoming promo's pack, and FIFA 23 players will have various ways of improving their Ultimate Team squads. This includes SBCs and other challenges, which will offer unique cards upon their completion. Some of the rewards have already been leaked, and Sergio Ramos appearing as a Flashback Squad Building Challenge is undoubtedly one of the more unexpected ones.

Sergio Ramos' TOTY Flashback SBC in FIFA 23 could bring back sweet memories

Sergio Ramos' Flashback SBC will be reminiscent of his younger days when he was a feared player associated with Real Madrid. The exact stats of his upcoming card are yet to be discovered. Gamers will have to wait until the official release to learn what those are. Unfortunately, the item's launch date is also unknown, but it will likely arrive after the commencement of the TOTY promo, which begins on January 20.

However, Ramos' Flashback SBC is expected to offer a highly-rated card with CB as the item's base position during the promo. Naturally, it will be a great asset for every FIFA 23 player who completes the challenge.

Players should also expect to spend a decent number of coins on fodder costs for the Spaniard's Squad Building Challenge. When the reward potential of an SBC is high, they tend to cost more to complete than the average ones. However, those with tighter budgets will also be able to find specific exciting alternatives like the Ilkay Gundogan card, which is leaked to appear as an Objective in the game.

Objective cards in FIFA 23 don't require fodder and are entirely free. The only downside is the tasks associated with their acquisition take plenty of time to complete.

The upcoming promo is touted to be among the biggest of this year's releases, even after all the FUT World Cup content released in 2022. While several special cards will be part of the TOTY pack, FIFA 23 players will get alternate ways of improving their squads. This includes SBCs and other challenges, which will offer unique cards as rewards upon their completion. The upcoming TOTY promo seems exciting, though much more about it remains to be revealed.

