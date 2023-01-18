5 footballers who could receive the highest votes on FIFA 23 TOTY promo

Team of the Year, referred to as TOTY, is the biggest event in the Ultimate Team of any FIFA title. Players on TOTY are rated at the highest level in the game, allowing them to stand out from the crowd. They have improved stats ranging from passing accuracy to shot power, as well as massively improved dribbling, agility, and strength.

Every year, fans vote for their favorite players in different positions to show appreciation for the best players in the game and allow the world to recognize the skills and talents of the best players in the world.

FIFA 23’s TOTY will surely be remembered as one of the most impressive rosters in the game’s history because it was decided not only on the basis of players' performance for their clubs, but also at the biggest event in the history of the sport — the FIFA World Cup.

As the vote came to a close, it featured some of the biggest and most talented names in the world.

FIFA 23 TOTY nominees set to win with the highest vote

The 2022-23 TOTY includes some of the most recognizable names in the sport, including Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kylian Mbappe. It also features some of the most talented youngsters who are most likely to be future superstars.

1) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport. The seven-time Balon D'Or winner has performed exceptionally well, leading Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar.

He received the Golden Ball for the second time after putting in an extraordinary performance — scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. He has also scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 20 matches for PSG in all competitions.

There is hardly any doubt that the Argentine future icon will win with the highest votes in the TOTY promo in FIFA 23.

2) Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is undoubtedly one of the best footballers in the world right now. The Frenchman was involved in 10 goals in 7 World Cup matches, scoring 8 to clinch the Golden Boot award.

He almost led his country to a second consecutive World Cup after scoring a scintillating hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

He has scored 20 goals in 23 games for PSG in all competitions and along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, is one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

3) Jude Bellingham

19-year-old Jude Bellingham is one of the brightest midfield prospects in the world and has made a name for himself as a Borussia Dortmund player, scoring 7 goals and recording 3 assists in 20 matches in all competitions.

However, he but took his reputation to a whole new level after a brilliant display at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored England's first goal of the campaign against Iran.

He is currently the most valuable player in the world with an estimated value of €208 million, according to the CIES Football Observatory. It is highly possible for the future young superstar to receive the highest votes in TOTY in FIFA 23.

4) Joško Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol proved himself to be one of the best defenders at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He showed great command over his penalty area and was one of the key components of Croatia's third-placed finish at the showpiece event.

At just 20, he is already showing the potential to be a world-class centre-back and will likely soon make a big-money move to one of Europe's elite clubs. As such, he is also one of the favorites to attract a lot of votes in FIFA 23 TOTY.

5) Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez was one of the best goalkeepers in the World Cup and received the Golden Glove for his heroics for Argentina. He made a number of crucial saves throughout the campaign to keep the country's dream of lifting their first World Cup title in 36 years alive.

His save in the 122nd minute of the final to deny Randal Kolo Muani will go down in history as one of the most crucial saves in World Cups. He also made a crucial save in the dying minutes to deny USA an equalizer, while making a number of penalty shootout saves against the Netherlands and France.

Martinez has kept 6 clean sheets across 25 matches this season for club and country. The Aston Villa shot-stopper may also receive the highest votes in the TOTY promo in FIFA 23.

