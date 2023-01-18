FIFA 23 leak hints at Jude Bellingham coming in TOTY promo

England teenager Jude Bellingham is set to appear in the FIFA 23 TOTY promo and has made his maiden appearance in the starting XI. This news has been handed out by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff across their social media accounts. There will be huge ramifications in the coming days when the promo goes live, and all the special cards are released in the Ultimate Team.

TOTY stands for Team of the Year, which typically features special cards of the best performers in a calendar year. There are some deserving candidates, and EA Sports released nearly 50 nominees on January 9. Voting began soon after, which closed a couple of days back. While the official results aren't out as of now, the latest leak hinted at the first entrant of the main team.

The community will certainly be excited to get their hands on Jude Bellingham's special card. It's worth noting that the starting XI is expected to go live on January 27 if EA Sports follows last year's pattern; however, there's a lot to explore since plenty of special challenges, and other content will be available for the players.

Jude Bellingham's FIFA 23 TOTY card will be coveted by many players

There are plenty of ways in which FIFA 23 players can improve their squads. Major attention will naturally be on the special cards that belong to the main TOTY squad. The selection for the starting lineup will be based on the votes registered by the community, and the English midfielder seems to have been one of the top earners.

Much remains to be known about Bellingham's card, which many FIFA 23 players will covet. The specialty of TOTY items tends to be a huge boost in stats and overalls, which makes them extremely valuable.

It remains to be seen what kind of stats Bellingham's special card will have in the game. Another interesting facet will be finding the remainder of the starting lineup and who makes it to the coveted spots. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are expected to feature as well.

FIFA 23 players will also have the opportunity to complete different SBCs to add valuable cards to their respective squads. TOTY icons are also expected to be released, with the likes of Philipp Lahm set to appear.

Last night saw the leak of Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, who is rumored to appear in objectives. Players can expect plenty of amazing content, rewards, and more over the next few weeks.

