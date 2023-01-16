FIFA 23 leaks hint at Philipp Lahm coming as TOTY icon in Ultimate Team

Once the TOTY promo is live in FIFA 23, German legend Philipp Lahm is expected to be one of the icons, adding to his existing set of cards in the Ultimate Team mode. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who handed out the information on social media. This makes the German the first high-profile leak surrounding the new set of cards.

It's widely accepted that the TOTY promo is the biggest period in the game, as EA Sports introduces plenty of special cards and associated content during this time.

Special cards are released in the Ultimate Team mode to celebrate the best performers of the given year. Some truly special items can elevate someone's team to new heights.

The upcoming icons appear to be established in the same fashion as the World Cup editions. Earlier in November and December, EA Sports introduced special cards of legends during the mega event in Qatar. It saw the entry of some amazing cards, and including the likes of Philipp Lahm will truly excite the players.

Philipp Lahm's entry into FIFA 23 TOTY icon promo is sure to go down well with the players

Icon cards, in general, are extremely popular with the FIFA 23 community on several grounds. These are special versions of former footballers who retired as legends of the game. Naturally, players find a sense of nostalgia regarding these, and they also appear to have strong boosts in stats and overall.

When the FIFA World Cup Icons were introduced, they were a mix of mid and prime versions. The upcoming TOTY icon cards could be the same, reflecting a strong set of stats and overall. Moreover, these will likely provide additional chemistry and help players improve their squad's performances.

The official stats of these upcoming items aren't known, but FUT Sheriff has predicted Philipp Lahm's TOTY icon card to have an overall of 94. It will have RB as its base position but will likely offer alternate positions to players.

As expected, the card will likely get some great all-around stats in FIFA 23, with a special focus on defensive areas. If the overall is as expected, it won't be a cheap one to obtain; however, any investment in the card will likely be worth it, based on the stats the special item could get.

It remains to be seen when Philipp Lahm's leaked TOTY icon card is added to the Ultimate Team. The eagerly awaited promo is expected to arrive on January 20 in FIFA 23, and fans are waiting for the official confirmation.

