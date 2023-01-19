FIFA 23 Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing players to add the legend's card to their respective Ultimate Team squads. This allows them to bypass the need for luck or the FUT market, as they're guaranteed the reward by completing the challenge.

Icons are unique cards of legendary footballers that are available in three versions. The prime version refers to the best and can significantly benefit one's squad due to their sublime stats and overall. EA Sports will be releasing an icon SBC daily as part of the TOTY celebrations, and this is the best opportunity for players to get hold of some legendary cards.

Let's look at all the tasks players must undertake to complete the Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC. This will allow them to evaluate the value proposition of this particular SBC and the number of required coins for fodder. Knowing so will help FIFA 23 players make judicious decisions and prevent wasting resources.

Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC is solid addition for FIFA 23 players looking for goalkeeper

EA Sports has introduced five tasks that are part of the Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC, each with its own conditions. To get the iconic card, FIFA 23 players must complete all five within the stipulated time. Also, doing so will allow them to earn in-game packs upon completing these challenges.

Task 1 -Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3 - The Blues’ Wall

Min. 1 Player from Chelsea

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 4 - League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1

Min. Team Rating: 85

Task 5 - League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 86

The Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC will cost around 260 000 FUT coins if a player gets all the fodder from the market. Interestingly, the card costs the same when acquired directly from the FUT market, so one can argue that the SBC has more value.

A FIFA 23 player could also complete the tasks for a lesser amount. To do so, they will have to use fodder from their own collection, but the saved coins will be more valuable. With the TOTY promo coming up, having a lot of coins can make a big difference when improving one's squad.

FIFA 23 players will get 12 weeks to complete the Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC, so they can follow a patient approach. While the completion cost isn't much, the use of weekly rewards can cause a significant reduction in the price. Overall, the icon card is a solid option and will be a welcome asset to anyone's squad.

The main point arises over its timing, as many FIFA 23 players continue to save as many resources. A different time of introduction would undoubtedly have created more interest among players to complete the Petr Cech Prime Icon SBC.

