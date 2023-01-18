Is FIFA 23 down? EA Sports server status, possible fixes, and more

FIFA 23 relies heavily on an internet connection since many of the game modes (like Ultimate Team) require online connectivity. The servers can go down for multiple reasons, but there hasn't been any major incident recently.

Title update 5 is set to go live later today, with an update planned across all major platforms. These title updates bring essential changes to the game and ensure that the overall gameplay remains balanced.

When the servers are taken down for maintenance, EA Sports usually announces the timings on their social media handles. No such information has been revealed today, and the game is working as expected. That being said, the servers can go down at any time, and there are ways to check and find out if the problem is from your end.

There are multiple ways to check if FIFA 23 is down and the servers are unstable

As mentioned earlier, the servers of FIFA 23 could be down from their side, and understanding the cause is an important part of troubleshooting. Losing your connection in a match can result in a loss of progression and other issues. When the EA Sports servers go down, players receive an "Unable to connect" error message.

trello.com/c/IwSuSPqW Live Tuning Update #5 is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia versions of FIFA 23. Full LTU notes are on the EASF Tracker. Live Tuning Update #5 is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia versions of FIFA 23. Full LTU notes are on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/IwSuSPqW

There are two main ways to determine if the servers are having any significant issues. One option is to check out EA Sports' official Twitter handle. Whenever there's planned maintenance, EA Sports mentions the date and time so that players can plan accordingly. All the affected game modes are also included in the announcements. Since the game offers a lot of single-player content, fans can still play the game offline even during the maintenance period.

Players can also use the website Downdetector to find out about server outages. Downdetector aggregates reports of server issues from multiple sources, including EA Sports. This information will help FIFA 23 players determine if the issue is arising from their end, and they can begin troubleshooting to solve the connectivity problems.

How to solve FIFA 23 connection issues

It's possible that the FIFA 23 servers are working as intended, and the problem is from your end. If this is the case, there are a few ways to confirm this before you proceed with possible fixes.

Check your internet connection and ensure that the signal strength from your router isn't weak.

Strict NAT types can cause many problems, so converting it to open will enable smoother connections.

Use CAT 5 cables to directly connect your device to the router if you want a faster and more stable connection.

Ensure that no download/update is going on in the background.

These are a few easy fixes that can solve temporary connectivity issues in FIFA 23. Closing the game and attempting to log in again has also been reported to work in some instances. Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed solutions, as the causes of server outages tend to differ, and troubleshooting is usually more of a trial-and-error process if the problem is from the player's end.

