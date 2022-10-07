FIFA 23 PC anti-cheat error: Possible fixes and solutions

FIFA 23 PC players have been highly excited about the game as EA Sports has made several upgrades over the version released last year. Aside from all the improvements, EA Sports has also made the game available on more platforms, including the Epic Games Store.

As good as it all looks on paper, a major problem has hindered the playability of many PCs. The community quickly discovered that the anti-cheat was causing some major issues after the launch. Several players reported that the game failed to start because the anti-cheat would not be executed as designed. While EA Sports has continued to work to make improvements, there has been some solace thanks to the community.

As of writing, PC users are still having trouble logging in to FIFA 23 due to the anti-cheat. However, there are some potential solutions they can try to reduce the problems. None of the solutions mentioned in the next section are guaranteed to work, and players must use them in a trial-and-error fashion. It's still better to try, and players have reported having some success with the following methods:

There are several solutions a FIFA 23 PC player can try to solve the anti-cheat issue

The simplest process that has worked for some users is to restart the game. The anti-cheat error typically takes place when players are booting up the game. It's unclear as to why the error is being caused, but restarting FIFA 23 can help mitigate the issue to a large extent.

There are other methods users can try if restarting the work doesn't work. One of them could be uninstalling and then reinstalling the anti-cheat software. The software is built separately from the game and can be found in EA's folder in the program files. From there, users will have to run the installer.exe, allowing players to uninstall the software. Reinstalling and then running the game could solve the problem.

For Windows 11 users, enabling a secure boot is a must if they want to play the game. It can also cause "The application encountered an unrecoverable error" from being prevented. This can be done in a couple of ways.

Go to settings and choose Update and Security.

On the side panel, there will be several options; choose Recovery.

From the Advanced Setup, choose Restart Now.

Go to Troubleshoot and choose Advanced Options.

Select UEFI Firmware Settings and restart the device.

The boot mode will have to be switched from legacy mode to UEFI mode in the BIOS settings.

P.S. Altering system settings in BIOS is a tricky set of actions and should be undertaken at the player's risk. Every reader is advised to follow the manual of their motherboard and chipset to do it properly.

Putting the FIFA 23 folder as an exception to any antivirus software can also work, as there have been reports of conflict. Other anti-cheat software like FaceIt and LG's customization application are falsely detected by EA's anti-cheat. For the anti-cheat to work properly, such applications might have to be removed or disabled.

Finally, users are requested to run all relevant applications in admin mode, like FIFA 23's game.exe file. This can help troubleshoot any application and bypasses the system's settings to execute the file correctly.

Dr. V @dr_babu I am not sure what has done the trick. but adding EA folder, Steam games folder to BitDefender antivirus exception has allowed me to startup #Fifa23 on #Windows11 . Repeated prior attempts with secure boot on and uninstall/reinstall anti-cheat. But time to work. I am not sure what has done the trick. but adding EA folder, Steam games folder to BitDefender antivirus exception has allowed me to startup #Fifa23 on #Windows11. Repeated prior attempts with secure boot on and uninstall/reinstall anti-cheat. But time to work.

Readers should note that none of the above methods are guaranteed to work. EA Sports has been working on fixing the issue, and the first title update has improved the situation somewhat. Nevertheless, there's no harm in trying the basic actions if players get to play FIFA 23 on their PCs and face an anti-cheat error. One would hope that the problem will be rectified as quickly as possible, so players don't miss out on the action.

Poll : 0 votes