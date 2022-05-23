LG IMS keeps stopping: How to fix and meaning explained 

LG users are frustrated with their phones. Numerous buyers have shared that they are getting non-stop "IMS has stopped” notifications on their devices, making it impossible to use them.

The company is currently working to fix the issue, but some consumers have found a clever way to temporarily solve the problem. Read the article to find a way to fix the problem.

Pem 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 @The_PemPire My phone kept giving me a pop up saying "LG IMS has stopped working" like about 8 or 9 times. I got scared, thinking I somehow messed up my phone. Looked it up and apparently all LG users are having this issue and that the problem is on LG's end. Hope this gets sorted out soon My phone kept giving me a pop up saying "LG IMS has stopped working" like about 8 or 9 times. I got scared, thinking I somehow messed up my phone. Looked it up and apparently all LG users are having this issue and that the problem is on LG's end. Hope this gets sorted out soon 😬

What is the 'LG IMS' error and how to fix it?

T-Mobile Help @TMobileHelp @1deringTransl8r I'm sorry for the inconvenience this has caused because I hear you if this is happening every 20 seconds like that. LG is working on a resolution to resolve this issue ASAP! LG may have some updates later tonight! You can call them directly at 1-833-378-0003. ^KaileeHill @1deringTransl8r I'm sorry for the inconvenience this has caused because I hear you if this is happening every 20 seconds like that. LG is working on a resolution to resolve this issue ASAP! LG may have some updates later tonight! You can call them directly at 1-833-378-0003. ^KaileeHill

LG users are unable to use their phones, owing to a new error that keeps popping up every few seconds. Numerous customers have shared their plight on social media, explaining that an "IMS has stopped” message keeps showing up on their phones and stops them from using them normally.

Dismissing the message does not work, as the message comes back again after a few seconds. This notification has refrained many users from using their devices for more than a few seconds.

IMS can stop for various reasons, occasionally, it stops due to malware or excessive cached data. However, this is not an issue with the current problem. Even a factory reset has failed to fix it.

No one knows a full-proof way to solve this issue, but a Reddit user named Tmashadi shared how they fixed the problem in three of their phones. However, readers must use their own discretion before following the instructions.

Here is what needs to be done:

1) Put the phone on Aeroplane Mode. This is a precautionary step to avoid the error message from popping up while following the steps.

2) Go to Settings, click on App & Notifications, then select App info.

3) Click on the 3-dot menu in the top right corner, enable show System, and select com.lge.ims.rcsprovider from the list.

4) Look at the overview and click on the following three buttons in order: Clear cache, clear storage, and force stop.

5) Switch off the Aeroplane Mode and repeat the entire process every time the error pops up. The problem is likely to get fixed after 4-5 attempts.

IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) is a framework responsible for delivering communication services like Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) or (Wi-Fi calling), and internet messaging through IP. IMS is not exclusive to LG and almost every smartphone capable of internet calling and texting uses the framework in their devices.

However, not all LG phones are having this issue, and the problem is limited to phones connected to T-Mobile telecommunications. T-Mobile has announced that they are aware of the problem and that the phone company is working to fix it.

The appliance company announced its exit from the phone market in April last year, however it promised continuous customer support to its existing buyers. Customers who faced the aforementioned issue will have to wait for the company to fix the problem at the source and provide a system update.

Edited by Khushi Singh